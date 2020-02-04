NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
People buying protective masks at a medical supplies store in Manila on January 31, 2020.
AFP/Ted Aljibe
WHO: No benefit for general public to wear mask amid nCoV scare
Patricia Lourdes Viray (Philstar.com) - February 4, 2020 - 1:13pm

MANILA, Philippines — The World Health Organization on Tuesday said it does not see any benefit of the general public wearing masks amid the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) threat.

Rabindra Abeyasinghe, acting WHO representative in the Philippines, said it would be preferable to reserve masks for high-risk individuals, including health workers.

"Our message is that we need to be rational about the use of masks. Factually, it shows that non-symptomatic people using masks — it will give them a false sense of confidence and put them at more risk because they tend to wash hands less," Abeyasinghe said in a Senate hearing.

The WHO representative stressed that people with respiratory symptoms need to practice cough etiquette and wear masks but everybody should wash their hands frequently.

Abeyasinghe added that those with respiratory symptoms, such as coughs and colds, should wear their masks properly and wash their hands regularly.

"Just because you wear a mask you should not neglect keeping your hands clean because if you touch the mask and if you have droplets on the outer surface of the mask that somebody else coughed on, you can get infected so what is more important is hand hygiene," he said.

The WHO doctor also warned that the virus can be present on utensils and other home items where an infected person has coughed.

Citing evidence, Abeyasinghe told the Senate inquiry that the virus can survive on those surfaces from eight to 10 hours.

"If you have somebody sick who is having respiratory symptoms make sure that you make an effort to clean surfaces that are handled by those people," the WHO representative said.

China's National Health Commission confirmed that infections in the 2019-nCoV outbreak have passed 20,400 nationwide with 3,235 cases confirmed.

The first death from the virus has been recorded in the Philippines last Saturday, which is also the second confirmed case of the illness in the country.

The Department of Health announced that a 44-year-old Chinese man, which is a companion of the first confirmed 2019-nCoV patient in the country, died days after he was admitted for fever, cough and sore throat.

As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: February 4, 2020 - 2:36pm

Follow this page for updates on a mysterious pneumonia outbreak that has struck dozens of people in China.

February 4, 2020 - 2:36pm

Filipinos being repatriated by the Department of Foreign Affairs will arrive through Clark International Airport in Pampanga, Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr.  says.

"There are protocols for that. They are arriving in Clark and they will be brought to quarantine facilities," he says.

The Bureau of Immigration announced last week that a special team will handle the returning Filipinos, particularly to verify their identities since terrorists may be using the health emergency to infiltrate the country.

Locsin raises the problem faced by Overseas Filipino Workers who will not be allowed to fly back to Hong Kong because of the government's ban on Filipinos going to China, Macau, and Hong Kong.

February 4, 2020 - 2:21pm

Macau says it will temporarily close down all casinos as the gambling hub battles the deadly coronavirus, cutting off the lifeblood of the city's economy.

The move came as the former Portuguese colony confirmed its tenth confirmed case of the virus, which has killed more than 400 people in China, infected tens of thousands and spread to more than 20 countries.

Chief Executive Ho Iat-seng, a pro-Beijing appointee who took office in December, says the gambling industry would initially shutter for two weeks but he warned the closures could be extended if the virus continued to spread. — AFP 

February 4, 2020 - 12:58pm

The most significant economic impact of the 2019-nCoV outbreak will likely be centered on the tourism sector, Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez says at the Senate hearing, noting the travel and tourism industry is taking a hit globally.

He says tourism to the Philippines dropped 1.3% to 1.9 million arrivals in 2003 from 1.93 million in 2002 due to the SARS outbreak.

But in 2004, tourist arrivals rebounded quickly to 2.3 million, growing steadily until the H1N1 outbreak in 2009 that brought a slight decrease in arrivals.

February 4, 2020 - 12:27pm

Dr. Rabindra Abeyasinghe, World Health Organization country representative, acknowledges that the WHO did not recommend any trade or travel restrictions over the threat posed by the novel coronavirus.

"[H]owever, this recommendation is not binding because countries are sovereign to make decisions based on the travel patterns with the affected country and based on its health system capacity to deal with the possible threat," he says.

He adds the WHO encourages member-states to inform it of travel and trade restrictions to let other countries know about them and minimize the disruption of travel and trade. 

In his opening statement, Sen. Christopher "Bong" Go praised President Rodrigo Duterte and pointed out that WHO had not even recommended a travel ban.

February 4, 2020 - 12:12pm

Who is affected?

  • About 70% of cases are among people above 40
  • 64% of cases have been males
  • About 40% had some underlying pre-existing medical condition (oftentimes diabetes, high blood pressure, cardiovascular diease or cancer)

Who dies?

  • Death rate is now at 2%, down from 3%.
  • The death rate is now going down because we are testing more people who are mildly affected, have mild symptoms, Dr. Rabindra Abeyasinghe, country representative of the World Health Organization, says at a Senate hearing.
  • 88% are over 60 years of age, with a median age of 75 years. 
  • 76% of cases are among males
  • 70% had pre-existing medical conditions
  • The age range of fatalities is 48-89 years old with a mean age of 75
  • Dr. Abeyasinghe notes the patient who died in the Philippines on Saturday was 44 years old.
Headlines
Headlines
Headlines
Headlines
Headlines
Headlines
Headlines
Headlines
Headlines
Headlines
