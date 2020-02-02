Cebu Pacific says it is locating co-passengers of 2 confirmed nCoV patients

MANILA, Philippines — Cebu Pacific said it is working closely with the Department of Health, Bureau of Quarantine and the National Epidemiology Center in contacting the passengers who were on the same flights as the two patients who tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the country.
According to the airline, the passengers aboard flights 5J 241 (Hong Kong-Cebu) and DG 6519 (Cebu-Dumaguete) last Jan. 21, 2020 were in the process of being contacted.
Meanwhile, the crew and pilots of both flights have been placed on quarantine, while both aircraft used "have undergone thorough disinfection."
Cebu Pacific also said that all flights between the Philippines and mainland China were suspend until March 29, 2020 while flights to and from Hong Kong and Macau "have been reduced."
The DOH has not responded to Philstar.com's queries as to the status of the passengers on the flights the two were on.
As of this writing, the department has listed 36 total persons under investigation with 23 of them admitted.
Cebu Pacific requested passengers who were aboard the aforementioned flights and who have not yet been contacted to reach out to the airline via +632 87020886 between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m.
"We also advise them to seek immediate medical attention if they have flu-like symptoms such as coughing, colds and fever," the airline said.
Follow this page for updates on a mysterious pneumonia outbreak that has struck dozens of people in China.
As of Sunday noon, February 2, DOH recorded a total of 36 persons under investigation for the novel coronavirus, or 2019-nCoV ARD. Of this number, 23 are still admitted in hospitals while six were already discharged.
The Philippines has two confirmed cases of the disease with the second one resulting in death, the first one recorded outside of China.
Sen. Kiko Pangilinan welcomes the order of President Duterte extending the temporary travel ban to anyone coming from mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau in order to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus in the country.
The senator adds that he wishes the order came much earlier as "hundreds of possible carriers have been able to enter the country in the last several days."
"... but better late than never," he adds.
"Now we can effectively focus our efforts on tracking all those who are suspected of being carriers and work on quarantine and isolation."
The Department of Health confirms the second case of novel coronavirus in the Philippines.
The 44-year-old male companion of the first confirmed case in the Philippines, a 38-year-old Chinese woman from Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak, also tested positive for the virus. The man passed away on Saturday, February 1.
President Duterte orders a temporary ban on travelers coming from mainland China including its special administrative regions Hong Kong and Macau, according to Sen. Bong Go.
On Sunday, February 2, China's National Health Commission reported that the number of novel coronavirus infections in the country breached the 14,300 mark while the death toll climbed to 304.
— with The STAR/Paolo Romero
