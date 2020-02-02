Cebu Pacific says it is locating co-passengers of 2 confirmed nCoV patients

MANILA, Philippines — Cebu Pacific said it is working closely with the Department of Health, Bureau of Quarantine and the National Epidemiology Center in contacting the passengers who were on the same flights as the two patients who tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the country.

According to the airline, the passengers aboard flights 5J 241 (Hong Kong-Cebu) and DG 6519 (Cebu-Dumaguete) last Jan. 21, 2020 were in the process of being contacted.

Meanwhile, the crew and pilots of both flights have been placed on quarantine, while both aircraft used "have undergone thorough disinfection."

Cebu Pacific also said that all flights between the Philippines and mainland China were suspend until March 29, 2020 while flights to and from Hong Kong and Macau "have been reduced."

The DOH has not responded to Philstar.com's queries as to the status of the passengers on the flights the two were on.

As of this writing, the department has listed 36 total persons under investigation with 23 of them admitted.

Cebu Pacific requested passengers who were aboard the aforementioned flights and who have not yet been contacted to reach out to the airline via +632 87020886 between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m.

"We also advise them to seek immediate medical attention if they have flu-like symptoms such as coughing, colds and fever," the airline said.