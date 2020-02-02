NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
TAAL'S UNREST
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
An ambulance enters the main gates of the San Lazaro Hospital in Manila on Feb. 2, 2020. The Philippines reported the first death outside of China from a new coronavirus, deepening global fears about an epidemic that has claimed more than 300 lives.
Maria Tan/AFP
Cebu Pacific says it is locating co-passengers of 2 confirmed nCoV patients
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - February 2, 2020 - 6:46pm

MANILA, Philippines — Cebu Pacific said it is working closely with the Department of Health, Bureau of Quarantine and the National Epidemiology Center in contacting the passengers who were on the same flights as the two patients who tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the country.

According to the airline, the passengers aboard flights 5J 241 (Hong Kong-Cebu) and DG 6519 (Cebu-Dumaguete) last Jan. 21, 2020 were in the process of being contacted.

Meanwhile, the crew and pilots of both flights have been placed on quarantine, while both aircraft used "have undergone thorough disinfection."

Cebu Pacific also said that all flights between the Philippines and mainland China were suspend until March 29, 2020 while flights to and from Hong Kong and Macau "have been reduced."

The DOH has not responded to Philstar.com's queries as to the status of the passengers on the flights the two were on. 

As of this writing, the department has listed 36 total persons under investigation with 23 of them admitted. 

Cebu Pacific requested passengers who were aboard the aforementioned flights and who have not yet been contacted to reach out to the airline via +632 87020886 between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m.

"We also advise them to seek immediate medical attention if they have flu-like symptoms such as coughing, colds and fever," the airline said. 

2019 NCOV NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: February 2, 2020 - 5:57pm

Follow this page for updates on a mysterious pneumonia outbreak that has struck dozens of people in China.

February 2, 2020 - 5:57pm

Cebu Pacific reveals the flights taken by the two Chinese passengers who tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and assures the public that is working closely with health authorities in looking for the people who took the plane last January 21.

"We are in the process of contacting all passengers who were aboard the following flights last January 21, 2020: - 5J 241 (Hong Kong-Cebu) - DG 6519 (Cebu-Dumaguete)," Cebu Pacific says in a statement.

Passengers on the said flights who have not been contacted are requested to contact Cebu Pacific at +632 87020886 between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. 

"We also advise them to seek immediate medical attention if they have flu-like symptoms such as coughing, colds and fever," it adds.

Cebu Pacific also canceled all its flights between the Philippines and mainland China until March 29, 2020 and reduced flights to and from Hong Kong and Macau due to outbreak.

February 2, 2020 - 3:59pm

As of Sunday noon, February 2, DOH recorded a total of 36 persons under investigation for the novel coronavirus, or 2019-nCoV ARD. Of this number, 23 are still admitted in hospitals while six were already discharged.

The Philippines has two confirmed cases of the disease with the second one resulting in death, the first one recorded outside of China.

DOH

February 2, 2020 - 1:07pm

Sen. Kiko Pangilinan welcomes the order of President Duterte extending the temporary travel ban to anyone coming from mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau in order to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus in the country.

The senator adds that he wishes the order came much earlier as "hundreds of possible carriers have been able to enter the country in the last several days."

"... but better late than never," he adds.

"Now we can effectively focus our efforts on tracking all those who are suspected of being carriers and work on quarantine and isolation." 

February 2, 2020 - 10:44am

The Department of Health confirms the second case of novel coronavirus in the Philippines.

The 44-year-old male companion of the first confirmed case in the Philippines, a 38-year-old Chinese woman from Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak, also tested positive for the virus. The man passed away on Saturday, February 1.

February 2, 2020 - 9:32am

President Duterte orders a temporary ban on travelers coming from mainland China including its special administrative regions Hong Kong and Macau, according to Sen. Bong Go. 

On Sunday, February 2, China's National Health Commission reported that the number of novel coronavirus infections in the country breached the 14,300 mark while the death toll climbed to 304.

— with The STAR/Paolo Romero

Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Chinese man who died Wednesday in Manila hospital negative for nCoV
By Sheila Crisostomo | 20 hours ago
The 29-year-old Chinese man who died of pneumonia at the San Lazaro Hospital in Manila last Wednesday was not infected with...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte extends travel ban to visitors from mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau amid nCoV scare
By Franco Luna | 9 hours ago
The ban covers all travelers except Filipino citizens and holders of permanent resident visas issued by the Philippine g...
Headlines
fbfb
Who will replace Tagle?
By Robertzon Ramirez | 20 hours ago
While the Vatican has yet to announce the successor of outgoing Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle, at least four...
Headlines
fbfb
Portion of Skyway Stage 3 collapses in Pandacan blaze
By Rey Galupo | 20 hours ago
Fire razed a warehouse of a San Miguel Corp. unit containing a huge stockpile of highly combustible packaging materials, causing...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE updates: Novel coronavirus in the Philippines
The Philippines is now among the Southeast Asian countries with novel coronavirus or 2019-nCoV after the Department of Health...
3 days ago
Headlines
Latest
1 hour ago
What we know so far: Philippines reports first novel coronavirus death outside China
1 hour ago
Here is what we know about the 44-year-old Chinese man who died of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines.
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Sotto wants dedicated information agency for public nCoV updates
By Franco Luna | 2 hours ago
Senate President Vicente Sotto III's proposal comes days after DOH put up a dedicated page to provide updates on the vir...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
Opposition welcomes expanded travel ban but laments delayed action vs nCoV threat
By Franco Luna | 3 hours ago
"... kung naaga-agahan sana [yung travel ban order], mas nabawas yung panic ng mga tao."
Headlines
fbfb
9 hours ago
First confirmed nCoV death outside China is in Philippines
By Franco Luna | 9 hours ago
(5th update) The second novel coronavirus case in the Philippines became the first recoded death outside China.
Headlines
fbfb
20 hours ago
CebuPac cancels all China flights
By Richmond Mercurio | 20 hours ago
Low-cost carrier Cebu Pacific has canceled all its flights between the country and mainland China starting today until March...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with