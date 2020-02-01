Magnitude 4.9 quake rocks Davao del Sur Friday

MANILA, Philippines — A magnitude 4.9 earthquake hit Davao Del Sur and was felt in nearby provinces in Mindanao on Friday evening, according to state seismology bureau Phivolcs.

The earthquake struck at around 7:18 p.m. on the last day of January, with its epicenter 15 kilometers southeast of Kiblawan in Davao del Sur.

Intensity V (strong) shaking was felt in Digos City and Matanao in Davao del Sur, while Intensity IV (moderately strong) was reported in the same province's Bansalan along with Koronadal City and Tupi in South Cotabato and Tulunan, Cotabato.



Aftershocks are also expected.

The earthquake was tectonic (as opposed to volcanic), meaning it was produced by sudden movement along faults and plate boundaries.

The following intensities were also reported

Intensity III (weak)

Alabel, Sarangani

Intensity II (slightly felt)