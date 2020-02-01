NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
TAAL'S UNREST
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
A magnitude 4.9 earthquake hit Davao Del Sur and was felt in nearby provinces in Mindanao on Jan. 31, 2020 evening, according to state seismology bureau Phivolcs.
Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology
Magnitude 4.9 quake rocks Davao del Sur Friday
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - February 1, 2020 - 9:27am

MANILA, Philippines — A magnitude 4.9 earthquake hit Davao Del Sur and was felt in nearby provinces in Mindanao on Friday evening, according to state seismology bureau Phivolcs.

The earthquake struck at around 7:18 p.m. on the last day of January, with its epicenter 15 kilometers southeast of Kiblawan in Davao del Sur.

Intensity V (strong) shaking was felt in Digos City and Matanao in Davao del Sur, while Intensity IV (moderately strong) was reported in the same province's Bansalan along with Koronadal City and Tupi in South Cotabato and Tulunan, Cotabato.

Aftershocks are also expected.

The earthquake was tectonic (as opposed to volcanic), meaning it was produced by sudden movement along faults and plate boundaries.

The following intensities were also reported

Intensity III (weak)

  • Alabel, Sarangani

Intensity II (slightly felt)

  • Don Carlos, Bukidnon
  • General Santos City
  • Kiamba, Sarangani
  • Matalam, Cotabato

DAVAO DEL SUR EARTHQUAKE PHILIPPINE INSTITUTE OF VOLCANOLOGY AND SEISMOLOGY (PHIVOLCS) PHILIPPINE INSTITUTE OF VOLCANOLOGY AND SEISMOLOGY PHIVOLCS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
US, Philippines reaffirm alliance, but no mention of VFA
By Helen Flores | 10 hours ago
The Philippines and the United States have reaffirmed their strong security, cultural and economic ties, days after President...
Headlines
fbfb
China Coast Guard entering foreign waters via artificial islands
By Jaime Laude | 10 hours ago
China is now capitalizing on its artificial island military bases in the West Philippine Sea to advance its massive maritime...
Headlines
fbfb
China warns repatriation may spread virus
By Helen Flores | 10 hours ago
Chinese officials have warned against airlifting foreign nationals from the contagion-hit Chinese province of Hubei, saying...
Headlines
fbfb
Cebu Pacific, Philippine Airlines contacting seatmates of novel coronavirus patient
By Ratziel San Juan | 19 hours ago
Air carriers Cebu Pacific and Philippine Airlines on Friday said they are trying to reach the passengers who were seated near...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
1 minute ago
Baguio records coldest day since 'amihan' as northeast monsoon fans Luzon
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 minute ago
Since November last year up to January 2020, minimum temperatures in Baguio generally floated above a moderate 20 degrees...
Headlines
fbfb
10 hours ago
Duterte bans travelers from Hubei province
By Christina Mendez | 10 hours ago
President Duterte has ordered a ban on Chinese nationals coming from Hubei province, which is already on lockdown, as well...
Headlines
fbfb
10 hours ago
Exodus from China: World scrambles to airlift citizens
10 hours ago
Countries are scrambling to airlift their citizens from the Chinese city of Wuhan as it struggles to come to grips with the...
Headlines
fbfb
10 hours ago
New navy chief named
By Jaime Laude | 10 hours ago
Malacañang has designated Rear Admiral Giovanni Carlo Bacordo, the current commander of the Philippine Fleet, as the...
Headlines
fbfb
10 hours ago
DILG orders creation of local task forces vs nCoV
By Romina Cabrera | 10 hours ago
The Department of the Interior and Local Government has ordered the creation of local task forces to combat the possible spread...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with