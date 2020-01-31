NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
Office employees wearing facemasks walk along a street in Manila on January 30, 2020.
AFP/Ted Aljibe
‘Don’t waste time’: Robredo says gov’t must act quickly vs spread of coronavirus
(Philstar.com) - January 31, 2020 - 11:21am

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Leni Robredo said the government should fast-track measures to limit the spread of novel coronavirus after the World Health Organization declared a global emergency over the SARS-like illness.

“Wala na tayong panahon para sa mahabang usapan. Buhay ng tao ang nakasalalay kaya agarang aksyon, tamang impormasyon at mabilisang desisyon ang kailangan,” Robredo said in a statement Friday.

(We don’t have time for long discussions. The lives of people are at stake here so immediate action, right information and fast decision-making are needed.)

The vice president called on the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte to heed recommendations to ban all flights coming from China and put in place support systems for Filipinos in areas with confirmed cases, which include their possible evacuation.

Malacañang announced Friday that Duterte has issued a travel ban on Chinese citizens coming from the Hubei province—where the virus first surfaced—as well as “other places in China where there is a spread of the disease.”

Filipinos in Wuhan City and the rest of Hubei province will be among those prioritized for the first batch of repatriates, the Department of Foreign Affairs said. They are expected to arrive in the Philippines as early as next week.

Robredo said early Friday that the government should not waste time in ensuring the safety of Filipinos.

“Bawat minutong ipapagbukas pa ang pag-aksyon sa mga rekomendasyong ito, lalong nailalagay sa panganib ang kapakanan at kalusugan ng ating mga mamamayan,” she said.

(Every minute we spend delaying actions on these recommendations, we are further putting the well-being and health of our people at risk.)

China reported Friday the death toll of the new coronavirus has reached 213 with nearly 10,000 infections.

The virus has spread to more than 15 other countries, including the Philippines.

The Department of Health announced Thursday that a 38-year-old woman who arrived from Wuhan is the country’s first case. She came to the Philippines on January 21 and visited Cebu and Dumaguete before she sought medical health. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

