Workers in protective gear are seen on the apron near the first charter flight from the Chinese city of Wuhan, which was arranged by Japan's government to evacuate its citizens, after landing at Haneda airport in Tokyo on January 29, 2020. The first Japanese nationals evacuated from Wuhan, the Chinese city at the centre of a deadly virus outbreak, arrived in Tokyo on January 29 aboard a charter plane.
AFP/Kazuhiro Nogi
Government to bring home Filipinos in Wuhan, Hubei amid nCov threat
(Philstar.com) - January 29, 2020 - 10:25am

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine government stands ready to bring home Filipinos in Hubei Province, the epicenter of the deadly novel coronavirus, the Department of Foreign Affairs said.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. ordered the Philippine consulate in Shainghai, China “to immediately start processing Filipinos in Hubei Province who wish to be repatriated to Philippines,” Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Brigido Dulay said in a tweet Tuesday night.

In a separate statement, the DFA said that the repatriation is subject to China’s rules on disease containment, including immigration clearance and quarantine process, among others.

There will be two private charter airlines that will fly from Hubei province to the Philippines, Dulay said.

Those who wish to be brought back to the Philippines can contact the Philippine Consulate General in Shanghai at:

Philippine Consulate General, Shanghai

Suite 301, Metrobank Plaza

1160 West Yan’an Road, Changning District, Shanghai 200052

Tel No.: (+86-21) 6281-8020

Fax No.: (+86-21) 6281-8023

Hotline No.: (+86) 1391 747-7112

Email: shanghai.pcg@dfa.gov.ph / shanghaipcg@hotmail.com

Website: www.shanghaipcg.dfa.gov.ph

Repatriated Filipinos from China will be subjected to 14 days of mandatory quarantine following Department of Health guidelines.

The Foreign Affairs told those who wish to stay in China to cooperate and follow local authorities’ advisories amid the nCoV outbreak.

Filipinos in need of medical assistance and treatment are told to go to the nearest medical facility for treatment and quarantine.

For emergency situations, Filipinos in Hubei province may contact the following China Ministry of Foreign Affairs hotlines for assistance, supplies and other needs:

  • +86-27-8712-2256
  • +86-27-8781-1173

The United States and Japan repatriated hundreds of their nationals from Wuhan, where more than 50 million people have been locked down.

Latest data reported 132 deaths from nCoV, with more than 6,000 confirmed cases.

The Philippines has no confirmed case of nCoV as of Tuesday, the Health department said. It is however monitoring 24 “patients under investigation.” — Kristine Joy Patag with reports from Agence France-Presse

2019 N-COV 2019-NCOV DEPARTMENT OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
