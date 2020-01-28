DFA convenes emergency meeting for Filipinos’ evacuation from Wuhan

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) convened yesterday an emergency meeting with officials of the Department of Health (DOH) to seek guidance on the protocol to evacuate or repatriate Filipinos in Wuhan City and other Chinese provinces affected by the deadly novel coronavirus.

Officials discussed the strategies to properly respond to the health emergency brought about by the 2019-nCoV outbreak in China and other countries.

The DFA, led by acting Foreign Secretary J. Eduardo Malaya, also sought the formulation of further health advisories for overseas Filipinos in affected countries, including DOH hotlines in every foreign service post in China that they could directly call.

Health Undersecretary for public health services Myrna Cabotaje advised Filipinos in affected areas to avoid crowded places, use masks and gloves and practice proper hygiene in order to reduce exposure to and transmission of the virus.

“There is no report of any Filipino abroad affected by the said virus,” the DFA said.

The DFA, through its embassies and consulates in China and affected areas, continues to reach out to overseas Filipinos to take necessary precautions and follow the advice of local health authorities in their area.

The department is also coordinating with the Filipino communities in calling for volunteer nurses and doctors who may serve as first responders for the Filipinos in affected areas.

The Philippine consulate general in Shanghai reported that it is already in contact with around 150 Filipinos in Wuhan City, the epicenter of the disease. As the city is on lockdown, the consulate has requested Filipino community leaders to provide them assistance, especially to tourists on short-time visit.

The Philippine consulate general in Hong Kong issued an advisory urging Filipinos in the territory to cooperate with the Hong Kong government, as it raised its highest emergency response level.