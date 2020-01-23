‘Generally fair weather’ seen for Chinese New Year 2020 celebration

MANILA, Philippines — It might rain on your Chinese New Year parade but chances are it will be brief, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.

Festivities are expected to continue normally during the observation of Chinese New Year on January 25 — the first special non-working holiday this year.

Serious weather conditions are not expected to enter or form within the Philippine area of responsibility over the coming weekend, PAGASA said in its 4 p.m. weather forecast on Thursday.

However, partly cloudy to at times cloudy with rain showers, and in some cases thunderstorms, are forecast throughout the Philippines on Friday and Saturday, based on its five-day regional weather outlook as of 6 a.m. on Thursday.

Weather specialist Raymond Ordinario said that the rain showers and isolated thunderstorms are not expected to last long and weather during the Chinese New Year celebration will be “generally fair.”

“Over the weekend, patuloy pa rin nating inaasahan ang maaliwalas na panahon maliban lamang sa mga tsansa na mga dagliang pag-ulan. Dala pa rin yan ng mga isolated thunderstorm,” Ordinardio said, referring to the three-day weather forecast for Metro Manila.

(Over the weekend, we continue to expect fair weather conditions except for some brief chance rains brought by isolated thunderstorms.)

“Sa mga kababayan nga natin na makikilahok sa Chinese New Year celebration on Saturday, inaasahan pa natin na generally fair weather o maaliwalas na panahon pa rin...so magkakaroon ng medyo mainit na tanghali at may mga posibilidad na dagliang pag-ulan.”

(To those participating in the Chinese New Year celebration on Saturday, we still expect generally fair weather or pleasant conditions...so we will experience a slightly hot afternoon with the possibility of brief rains.)