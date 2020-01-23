NEWSX: PEOPLE ON THE PERIPHERY
Ahead of the Chinese New Year celebration on Saturday, considered a special non-working holiday, the Manila District Traffic Enforcement Unit issued a traffic advisory announcing several Manila City roads closed on Jan. 24 and 25, 2020.
Philstar.com/File Photo
LIST: Manila road closures, routes on January 24-25 for Chinese New Year
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - January 23, 2020 - 11:03am

MANILA, Philippines — Ahead of the Chinese New Year celebration on Saturday, considered a special non-working holiday, the Manila District Traffic Enforcement Unit issued a traffic advisory announcing several Manila City roads closed on January 24 and 25.

A stop-and-go traffic scheme will also be implemented on roads that will be affected by the Chinese New Year 2020 Grand Parade on Saturday.

Here are the road closures and vehicle routes for Friday and Saturday, according to the traffic advisory posted online Thursday morning.

Roads closed on January 24, Friday

5 p.m. for the concert at Plaza San Lorenzo Ruiz:

  • Quintin Paredes from Dasmariñas to Plaza Ruiz
  • Reina Regente from Soler to Plaza Ruiz
  • Plaza Ruiz U-turn slot
  • Juan Luna from Reina Regente to San Fernando
  • San Fernando from Elcano to Plaza Ruiz
  • Northbound lane of Jones Bridge from P. Burgos to Escolta

10:30 p.m. for a fireworks display:

  • Both lanes of Jones Bridge from Escola to Magallanes Drive.

Rerouting of vehicles for January 24, Friday

  • Vehicles coming from Juan Luna intending to utilize the southbound lane of Jones Bridge shall go straight to Muelle dela Industria to McArthur Bridge
  • Vehicles utilizing Soler street going to Plaza Ruiz shall turn right to Reina Regente, turn right or left CM Recto to point of destination
  • Vehicles utilizing Jose Abad Santos going to Plaza Ruiz shall turn left or right CM Recto to point of destination
  • Vehicles utilizing Dasmariñas shall turn left to Prenza, turn right to Muelle dela Industria to point of destination
  • Vehicles utilizing San Fernando going to Plaza Ruiz shall turn right to Elcano, turn left to Urbiztondo, turn right to Barraca, turn left to Dasmarinas, turn right to Juan Luna, then turn left to Muelle dela Industria to point of destination
  • All vehicles coming from P. Burgos going to Binondo area intending to utilize northbound lane of Jones Bridge shall use McArthur Bridge to point of destination

"Closing and opening of roads shall be based on actual traffic condition and subject to changes," read the traffic advisory.

Vehicle Routes for January 25, Saturday

  • The Chinese New Year 2020 Grand Parade will start at the Manila Post Office, going right to Jones Bridge, straight to Quintin Paredes street, right to Ongpin street, left to Ronquillo street, left to F. Torres street, left to Soler street, and then right to Reina Regente street before finishing at the Lucky Chinatown Mall.
  • Meanwhile, all vehicles coming from P. Burgos headed to the Binondo area planning to use the northbound land of Jones Bridge shall use the McArthur Bridge to the point of destination

"STOP AND GO traffic scheme will be implemented during the Parade, closing and opening of street shall be based on actual traffic conditions and still subject to changes," the advisory read.

