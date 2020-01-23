LIST: Manila road closures, routes on January 24-25 for Chinese New Year

MANILA, Philippines — Ahead of the Chinese New Year celebration on Saturday, considered a special non-working holiday, the Manila District Traffic Enforcement Unit issued a traffic advisory announcing several Manila City roads closed on January 24 and 25.
A stop-and-go traffic scheme will also
Here are the road closures and vehicle routes for Friday and Saturday, according to the traffic advisory posted online Thursday morning.
Roads closed on January 24, Friday
5 p.m. for the concert at Plaza San Lorenzo Ruiz:
- Quintin Paredes from Dasmariñas to Plaza Ruiz
- Reina Regente from
Solerto Plaza Ruiz
- Plaza Ruiz U-turn slot
- Juan Luna from Reina Regente to San Fernando
- San Fernando from Elcano to Plaza Ruiz
- Northbound lane of Jones Bridge from P. Burgos to Escolta
10:30 p.m. for a fireworks display:
- Both lanes of Jones Bridge from Escola to Magallanes Drive.
Rerouting of vehicles for January 24, Friday
- Vehicles coming from Juan Luna intending to
utilizethe southbound lane of Jones Bridge shall go straight to Muelle delaIndustria to McArthur Bridge
- Vehicles
utilizing Solerstreet going to Plaza Ruiz shall turn right to Reina Regente, turn right or left CM Recto to pointof destination
- Vehicles
utilizingJose Abad Santos going to Plaza Ruiz shall turn left or right CM Recto to pointof destination
- Vehicles
utilizingDasmariñas shall turn left to Prenza, turn right to Muelle delaIndustria to pointof destination
- Vehicles
utilizingSan Fernando going to Plaza Ruiz shall turn right to Elcano, turn left to Urbiztondo, turn right to Barraca, turn left to Dasmarinas, turn right to Juan Luna, then turn left to Muelle delaIndustria to pointof destination
- All vehicles coming from P. Burgos going to Binondo area intending to
utilizenorthbound lane of Jones Bridge shall use McArthur Bridgeto pointof destination
"
Vehicle Routes for January 25, Saturday
- The Chinese New Year 2020 Grand Parade will start at the Manila Post Office, going right to Jones Bridge, straight to Quintin Paredes street, right to Ongpin street, left to Ronquillo street, left to F. Torres street, left to
Solerstreet, and then right to Reina Regente streetbefore finishing at the Lucky Chinatown Mall.
- Meanwhile, all vehicles coming from P. Burgos headed to the Binondo area planning to use the northbound land of Jones Bridge shall use the
McArthur Bridgeto the point of destination
"STOP AND GO traffic scheme will
