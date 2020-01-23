Korean visa processing to be shortened by end of February

MANILA, Philippines — Filipinos who want to visit South Korea can expect shorter
The South Korean embassy in Manila announced the processing of visa applications will be faster following the hiring of additional personnel.
“Therefore, by the end of February, current visa processing period of 25~27 days will
The embassy added the reduced processing period will
In September 2019, the embassy increased the visa processing period to
Half a million Filipinos visited South Korea in 2018.
The Philippine government sought the visa-free entry of Filipinos to South Korea. The increasing number of illegal workers, however, is preventing that from happening.
