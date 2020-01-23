SPECIAL COVERAGE: TAAL'S UNREST
People walk through the Myeongdong shopping district in Seoul on Jan. 22, 2020.
AFP/Jung Yeon-je
Korean visa processing to be shortened by end of February
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - January 23, 2020 - 11:49am

MANILA, Philippines — Filipinos who want to visit South Korea can expect shorter visa processing period starting next month.

The South Korean embassy in Manila announced the processing of visa applications will be faster following the hiring of additional personnel.

“Therefore, by the end of February, current visa processing period of 25~27 days will be reduced 10~15days,” the embassy said.

The embassy added the reduced processing period will be retained for visa applications for March to April—peak season of travel to the east Asian nation.

In September 2019, the embassy increased the visa processing period to more than 10 days for both first time and frequent travelers due to the rise in the number of Korean visa applicants.

Half a million Filipinos visited South Korea in 2018.

The Philippine government sought the visa-free entry of Filipinos to South Korea. The increasing number of illegal workers, however, is preventing that from happening.

