Duterte asks Congress to fast-track passage of P30B supplemental budget for Taal

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte Monday urged Congress to fast-track the passage of a P30 billion supplemental budget for areas affected by the Taal Volcano eruption.



Duterte said the supplemental budget would be used to provide assistance and livelihood to displaced residents.



"The budget for next year is being prepared now this year. This incident was not considered in the budgeting. We did not expect it to erupt. We might have a supplemental budget from Congress," the president said during the ceremonial distribution of assistance to evacuees in Batangas.



"It would be good if Congress can provide the money together with the - your assistance. They have estimates. I think it was Congressman (Luis Raymund) Villafuerte (Jr.) who made the... It’s about 30 billion," he added.



Duterte said Congress may also raise the amount to P50 billion so the government can build evacuation centers in areas facing the Pacific Ocean like Isabela, Cagayan and Samar.



"In the meantime that we are expecting another eruption, it would be good if we start building the evacuation center," the President said.



"But anyway, everybody is eager to help. The government is eager to help especially now," he added.



Duterte provided P5 million each to nine affected areas namely Lipa City, Agoncillo, Tanauan, Mabini, Batangas City, San Luis, Sto. Tomas, and San Jose. He also provided P10 million to Batangas province.



The President assured the evacuees that every single centavo of the supplemental budget would go to relief and rebuilding efforts. He said the agriculture department would also provide assistance to affected farmers.



"But you can be sure that government will respond. You can see how the money will be used. We have money. Do not worry," he said.



"Nothing will be pocketed... I am not joking. The help will reach you. Just wait and we will act fast. Government assistance will come at the right time."



Duterte also cursed at the Taal Volcano for causing misery to the residents of Batangas.



"What's the update on that son of a b**** volcano? Is it still angry? I want to pee on the hole of that son of a b****. Because I am angry with it. But it's not human so you can't slap or kick it. So let's just accept whatever it gives us... Well, that’s the ways of the --- how the world runs," he said.