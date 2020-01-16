SPECIAL COVERAGE: TAAL'S UNREST
Vice President Leni Robredo visited the town of Sta. Teresita in Batangas on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, to bring relief aid to evacuees here amid the unrest of Taal Volcano.
Robredo hits Mocha for exploiting Taal tragedy to spread lies
Patricia Lourdes Viray (Philstar.com) - January 16, 2020 - 3:50pm

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Leni Robredo hit back at Overseas Workers Welfare Administration Deputy Executive Director Mocha Uson for spreading wrong information amid the eruption of Taal Volcano.

Uson, also a pro-Duterte blogger, posted a screenshot of a Facebook user commenting that the vice president only donated five pieces of pandesal and a bottle of water to the evacuees.

The OWWA official claimed that Robredo prioritized having photo ops rather than helping victims of the volcanic eruption last Sunday.

"Hindi din kasi ito ang unang pagkakataong inuna ni Leni ang pagpapa photo ops kaysa pagtulong sa mga biktima ng trahedya," Uson said on Facebook.

(This is not the first time that Leni opted to have photo ops instead of helping victims of a tragedy.)

Robredo, on the other hand, called Uson a purveyor of fake news despite having a government post.

"While our people are suffering from an unfortunate tragedy, this bearer of fake news continues to receive salary out of taxpayers' money. Let's all help put a stop to the proliferation of lies," Robredo posted on her personal Facebook account.

In another Facebook post, the Office of the Vice President clarified that the food packs Robredo donated to the victims of Taal Volcano's eruption consisted of rice, instant noodles and canned goods.

Robredo also provided dust masks and drinking water to the evacuees.

"Maging mapanuri sa mga nakikita at nababasa sa social media—lalo na mula sa mga nananamantala sa mga trahedya upang magpakalat ng fake news," Robredo said.

(Be wary on what is being seen and read on social media—especially those who exploit tragedies to spread fake news.)

