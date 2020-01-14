LIST: Active volcanoes in the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said there are a total of 24 active volcanoes in the Philippines.

According to Phivolcs, there are several volcanoes because “it sits on a unique tectonic setting ideal to volcanism and earthquake activity.”

“It is situated at the boundaries of two tectonic plates – the Philippine Sea Plate and the Eurasian plate – both of which subduct or dive beneath the archipelago along the deep trenches along its east and west seaboard,” Phivolcs said.

The institute said that 24 of which erupted within historical times within the last 600 years.

“Accounts of these eruptions were documented by man erupted within the last 10,000 years based on the analyses of material from young volcanic deposits,” it said.

A February 2018 study titled “A synthesis and review of historical eruptions of Taal Volcano, Southern, Philippines,” also revealed that Taal Volcano, which erupted last Sunday, is the second most frequently erupting volcano of the 24 active volcanoes in the country.

The study was penned by Perla Delos Reyes, Ma. Antonio Bornas, Dale Dominey-Howes, Abigail Pidlaoan, Christina Maglil and Phivolcs Director Renato Solidum.

It added that among the known eruptions of Taal Volcano were recorded from AD1572 (the first known historic event) to AD1977.

Here’s a rundown of the 24 active volcanoes in the Philippines:

Name of Volcano Province Babuyan Claro Babuyan Island Group, Cagayan in Luzon Banahaw Boundaries of Laguna and Quezon in Luzon Biliran (Anas) Leyte in Visayas Bud Dajo Sulu in Mindanao Bulusan Sorsogon, Bicol Region in Luzon Cabalian Southern Leyte in Visayas Cagua Cagayan in Luzon Camiguin de Babuyanes Babuyan Island Group, Cagayan in Luzon Didicas Babuyan Island Group, Cagayan in Luzon Hibok-hibok Camiguin in Mindanao Iraya Batan Island, Batanes in Luzon Iriga Camarines Sur in Luzon Isarog Camarines Sur in Luzon Kanlaon Negros Oriental Leonard Kniaseff Davao del Norte Makaturing Lanao del Sur Matutum Cotobato in Mindanao Mayon Albay, Bicol Region in Luzon Musuan (Calayo) Bukidnon in Mindanao Parker South Cotobato/General Santos/ North Cotabato/Sarangani Provinces in Mindanao Pinatubo Boundaries of Pampanga, Tarlac and Zambales in Luzon Ragang Lanao del Sur and Cotobato in Mindanao Smith Babuyan Island Group, Cagayan in Luzon Taal Batangas in Luzon

The map of these volcanoes also appear below: