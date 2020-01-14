LIST: Active volcanoes in the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said there are a total of 24 active volcanoes in the Philippines.
According to Phivolcs, there are several volcanoes because “it sits on a unique tectonic setting ideal to volcanism and earthquake activity.”
“It is situated at the boundaries of two tectonic plates – the Philippine Sea Plate and the Eurasian plate – both of which subduct or dive beneath the archipelago along the deep trenches along its east and west seaboard,” Phivolcs said.
The institute said that 24 of which erupted within historical times within the last 600 years.
“Accounts of these eruptions were documented by man erupted within the last 10,000 years based on the analyses of material from young volcanic deposits,” it said.
A February 2018 study titled “A synthesis and review of historical eruptions of Taal Volcano, Southern, Philippines,” also revealed that Taal Volcano, which erupted last Sunday, is the second most frequently erupting volcano of the 24 active volcanoes in the country.
The study was penned by Perla Delos Reyes, Ma. Antonio Bornas, Dale Dominey-Howes, Abigail Pidlaoan, Christina Maglil and Phivolcs Director Renato Solidum.
It added that among the known eruptions of Taal Volcano were recorded from AD1572 (the first known historic event) to AD1977.
Here’s a rundown of the 24 active volcanoes in the Philippines:
|Name of Volcano
|Province
|
Babuyan Claro
|
Babuyan Island Group, Cagayan in Luzon
|
Banahaw
|
Boundaries of Laguna and Quezon in Luzon
|
Biliran (Anas)
|
Leyte in Visayas
|
Bud Dajo
|
Sulu in Mindanao
|
Bulusan
|
Sorsogon, Bicol Region in Luzon
|
Cabalian
|
Southern Leyte in Visayas
|
Cagua
|
Cagayan in Luzon
|
Camiguin de Babuyanes
|
Babuyan Island Group, Cagayan in Luzon
|
Didicas
|
Babuyan Island Group, Cagayan in Luzon
|
Hibok-hibok
|
Camiguin in Mindanao
|
Iraya
|
Batan Island, Batanes in Luzon
|
Iriga
|
Camarines Sur in Luzon
|
Isarog
|
Camarines Sur in Luzon
|
Kanlaon
|
Negros Oriental
|
Leonard Kniaseff
|
Davao del Norte
|
Makaturing
|
Lanao del Sur
|
Matutum
|
Cotobato in Mindanao
|
Mayon
|
Albay, Bicol Region in Luzon
|
Musuan (Calayo)
|
Bukidnon in Mindanao
|
Parker
|
South Cotobato/General Santos/ North Cotabato/Sarangani Provinces in Mindanao
|
Pinatubo
|
Boundaries of Pampanga, Tarlac and Zambales in Luzon
|
Ragang
|
Lanao del Sur and Cotobato in Mindanao
|
Smith
|
Babuyan Island Group, Cagayan in Luzon
|
Taal
|
Batangas in Luzon
The map of these volcanoes also appear below:
