This Jan. 13, 2020 photo shows a view of Taal Volcano from Laurel, Batangas.
Philstar.com/Efigenio Toledo IV
LIST: Active volcanoes in the Philippines
Rosette Adel (Philstar.com) - January 14, 2020 - 7:13pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said there are a total of 24 active volcanoes in the Philippines.

According to Phivolcs, there are several volcanoes because “it sits on a unique tectonic setting ideal to volcanism and earthquake activity.”

“It is situated at the boundaries of two tectonic plates – the Philippine Sea Plate and the Eurasian plate –  both of which subduct or dive beneath the archipelago along the deep trenches along its east and west seaboard,” Phivolcs said.

The institute said that 24 of which erupted within historical times within the last 600 years.

“Accounts of these eruptions were documented by man erupted within the last 10,000 years based on the analyses of material from young volcanic deposits,” it said.

A February 2018 study titled “A synthesis and review of historical eruptions of Taal Volcano, Southern, Philippines,” also revealed that Taal Volcano, which erupted last Sunday, is the second most frequently erupting volcano of the 24 active volcanoes in the country.

The study was penned by Perla Delos Reyes, Ma. Antonio Bornas, Dale Dominey-Howes, Abigail Pidlaoan, Christina Maglil and Phivolcs Director Renato Solidum.

It added that among the known eruptions of Taal Volcano were recorded from AD1572 (the first known historic event) to AD1977.

Here’s a rundown of the 24 active volcanoes in the Philippines:

Name of Volcano Province

Babuyan Claro

Babuyan Island Group, Cagayan in Luzon

Banahaw

Boundaries of Laguna and Quezon in Luzon

Biliran (Anas)

Leyte in Visayas

Bud Dajo

Sulu in Mindanao

Bulusan

Sorsogon, Bicol Region in Luzon

Cabalian

Southern Leyte in Visayas

Cagua

Cagayan in Luzon

Camiguin de Babuyanes

Babuyan Island Group, Cagayan in Luzon

Didicas

Babuyan Island Group, Cagayan in Luzon

Hibok-hibok

Camiguin in Mindanao

Iraya

Batan Island, Batanes in Luzon

Iriga

Camarines Sur in Luzon

Isarog

Camarines Sur in Luzon

Kanlaon

Negros Oriental

Leonard Kniaseff

Davao del Norte

Makaturing

Lanao del Sur

Matutum

Cotobato in Mindanao

Mayon

Albay, Bicol Region in Luzon

Musuan (Calayo)

Bukidnon in Mindanao

Parker

South Cotobato/General Santos/ North Cotabato/Sarangani Provinces in Mindanao

Pinatubo

Boundaries of Pampanga, Tarlac and Zambales in Luzon

Ragang

Lanao del Sur and Cotobato in Mindanao

Smith

Babuyan Island Group, Cagayan in Luzon

Taal

Batangas in Luzon

The map of these volcanoes also appear below:

PHIVOLCS TAAL VOLCANO TAAL VOLCANO ERUPTION TAAL VOLCANO ERUPTION 2020 VOLCANOES
