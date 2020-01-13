SPECIAL COVERAGE: TAAL'S UNREST
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
The Department of Health has been pushing for an executive order that would cut the prices of 122 drugs by half.
Manjunath Kiran/AFP, File
Duterte says he will sign EO lowering prices of life-saving medicines
Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - January 13, 2020 - 4:55pm

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte vowed to sign a proposed executive order that would lower the prices of more than a hundred life-saving medicines, saying it would benefit the public.

The Department of Health has been pushing for an EO that would cut the prices of 122 drugs by half, noting that Filipinos are spending more on medicines compared to their neighbors in the region.

Drugs that may be covered by the price regulation include those that treat cancer, diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular disease, neonatal diseases and chronic lung diseases.

"I will sign it (proposed EO). That's good for the Filipino, reduced prices or maintaining a price, I will even sign the document twice over," Duterte told broadcaster Ted Failon in an interview aired over dzMM yesterday.

Duterte said agencies are still studying the proposed order.

"Maybe they are reviewing it. If it's on my table, I would read it at night. I have not come across any. I heard of it but hard facts are not yet there. But in principle, I will even sign it twice over," he said.

The pharmaceutical industry is opposed to the price regulation, saying it could lead to the closure of small and medium-sized drug stores. 

The proposed list of medicines to be covered by the price caps was recommended by the Drug Price Advisory Council.

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH RODRIGO DUTERTE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for January 14, 2020
By Rosette Adel | 3 hours ago
A number of towns and cities canceled classes for Tuesday, January 14, as Taal Volcano continues to rumble.
Headlines
fbfb
Maps of areas in immediate danger from a hazardous Taal eruption
4 hours ago
Maps released by state volcanologists show the extent of possible hazards that accompany a dangerous eruption of Taal Volcano...
Headlines
fbfb
Hot Topic: Will using your air conditioner during an ashfall damage it?
By Rosette Adel | 3 hours ago
Ash falling on various areas of Luzon, including Metro Manila after Taal Volcano’s phreatic eruption on Sunday sparked...
Headlines
fbfb
Walang Pasok: Canceled classes for January 13, 2020
23 hours ago
Here are the areas where classes are suspended for Jan. 13, 2020 due to Taal Volcano's unrest.
Headlines
fbfb
LIST: Where you can donate for Taal Volcano relief efforts
By Franco Luna | 5 hours ago
Here are the relief initiatives where you can help out.
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Palace says even Duterte was affected by Taal Volcano eruption
By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
The Palace said the eruption of Taal Volcano prevented President Duterte from taking a flight to Manila last Sunday.
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
'Signs of the times'? Simultaneous volcanic activity is normal, scientists say
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 hour ago
Social media users have interpreted the eruption count as a “sign of the times,” a precursor of a doomsday event...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Duterte says he will sign EO lowering prices of life-saving medicines
By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
The Department of Health has been pushing for an executive order that would cut the prices of 122 drugs by half.
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
PETA asks for relief items for animals amid Taal eruption
1 hour ago
Animal rights organization PETA called for items needed for relief operations for animals affected by Taal's eruption.
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
DOLE: No sanctions, no pay for employees who miss work because of calamities
3 hours ago
DOLE issued Labor Advisory 1, which covers suspension of work in the private sector by reason of natural or man-made calamity...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with