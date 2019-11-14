Lower prices of life-saving medicine seen next year

MANILA, Philippines — Health authorities are hoping the prices of more than 100 life-saving drugs will be cheaper by 50 percent next year.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III is optimistic that President Duterte will issue by yearend an executive order lowering the prices of 120 drugs for cancer and other conditions.

“I think, although I do not control the schedule of the President. But of course after he signs it, there will be a 120-day allowance before the EO takes effect,” Duque said.

He said the 120-day allowance would provide the pharmaceutical industry time to unload their stocks.

The proposed executive order, Duque said, is being finalized.

“We will have to ensure that the public consultations are complete and concluded so there will be a better, higher confidence as to the content of the draft EO,” he said.

Last month, the DOH announced that it would submit to the President a list of 120 drugs for the imposition of maximum drug retail pricess (MDRP).

The DOH said prices of selected medicines are expected to have a mean reduction of 56 percent from the prevailing market prices once the EO is signed.

The proposed list covers 120 drugs for catastrophic conditions such as cancer, hypertension, diabetes, cardiovascular disease (CVD), chronic lung diseases and neonatal diseases.

It also covers high cost treatments for chronic renal disease, psoriasis and rheumatoid arthritis.

Meanwhile, Duque rejected an offer of the Pharmaceutical Healthcare Association of the Philippines (PHAP) to voluntarily cut down the prices of medicine, instead of the government coming out with a new MDRP.

“The offer is full of good intentions. But whether those intentions will translate into actual benefits to our people is something that is not clear,” Duque said.

He said the government could not just rely on PHAP and its member-companies to cut down prices of medicine.

“While they would be willing to cut down their prices, they admitted they could not control how the retailers would structure the pricing,” Duque said.

PHAP executive director Teodoro Padilla earlier said it would be better for the DOH and the industry to work together than for the government to control the prices of medicince.