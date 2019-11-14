EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
The DOH said prices of selected medicines are expected to have a mean reduction of 56 percent from the prevailing market prices once the EO is signed.
Manjunath Kiran/AFP/File
Lower prices of life-saving medicine seen next year
Mayen Jaymalin (The Philippine Star) - November 14, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Health authorities are hoping the prices of more than 100 life-saving drugs will be cheaper by 50 percent next year.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III is optimistic that President Duterte will issue by yearend an executive order lowering the prices of 120 drugs for cancer and other conditions.

“I think, although I do not control the schedule of the President. But of course after he signs it, there will be a 120-day allowance before the EO takes effect,” Duque said.

He said the 120-day allowance would provide the pharmaceutical industry time to unload their stocks.         

The proposed executive order, Duque said, is being finalized.       

“We will have to ensure that the public consultations are complete and concluded so there will be a better, higher confidence as to the content of the draft EO,” he said.

Last month, the DOH announced that it would submit to the President a list of 120 drugs for the imposition of maximum drug retail pricess (MDRP). 

The DOH said  prices of selected medicines are expected to have a mean reduction of 56 percent from the prevailing market prices once the EO is signed.  

The proposed list covers 120 drugs for catastrophic conditions such as cancer, hypertension, diabetes, cardiovascular disease (CVD), chronic lung diseases and neonatal diseases.

It also covers high cost treatments for chronic renal disease, psoriasis and rheumatoid arthritis.

Meanwhile, Duque rejected an offer of the Pharmaceutical Healthcare Association of the Philippines (PHAP) to voluntarily cut down the prices of medicine, instead of the government coming out with a new MDRP.

“The offer is full of good intentions. But whether those intentions will translate into actual benefits to our people is something that is not clear,” Duque said.

He said the government could not just rely on PHAP and its member-companies to cut down prices of medicine.

“While they would be willing to cut down their prices, they admitted they could not control how the retailers would structure the pricing,” Duque said.

PHAP executive director Teodoro Padilla earlier said it would be better for the DOH and the industry to work together than for the government to control the prices of medicince.

LOW PRICES MEDICINE MEDICINE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Robredo discusses anti-drugs cooperation with US officials
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 9 hours ago
Vice President Leni Robredo met with US officials Wednesday to discuss the status of the two countries' cooperation on the...
Headlines
Dennis Uy’s Udenna Corp. acquires Chevron’s 45% Malampaya stake
7 hours ago
Dennis Uy-led Udenna Corp. announced Wednesday it acquired Chevron Philippines Ltd.’s 45% stake in the $4.5 billion...
Headlines
Philippine envoy meets US senators calling for De Lima release
14 hours ago
Philippine Ambassador to the US Jose Manuel Romualdez met with two US senators to discuss the case of detained Sen. Leila...
Headlines
Farmers submit 50,000 signatures to House vs rice tariffication law
By Ratziel San Juan | 8 hours ago
The petition was submitted to Rep. Wilfrido Enverga (Quezon), chair of the Committee on Agriculture and Food.
Headlines
Duterte visits 3 wakes before heading for Davao
By Christina Mendez | 1 day ago
President Duterte visited three wakes on Monday night before he flew back home to Davao City where he is expected to spend...
Headlines
Latest
53 minutes ago
US officials brief Robredo on anti-drug efforts
By Helen Flores | 53 minutes ago
Vice President Leni Robredo sat down with US law enforcement and aid officials yesterday, during which they discussed possible...
Headlines
53 minutes ago
House to vote on speaker
By Jess Diaz | 53 minutes ago
With President Duterte keeping his hands off the issue, the House of Representatives will vote on the term-sharing deal between...
Headlines
53 minutes ago
Emergency powers eyed for BBB projects
By Delon Porcalla | 53 minutes ago
President Duterte needs “emergency powers” to expedite the implementation of his massive infrastructure projects...
Headlines
53 minutes ago
‘One inmate dies each day in NBP’
By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 53 minutes ago
An average of one inmate in the New Bilibid Prison dies every day, according to the NBP’s hospital chief.
Headlines
53 minutes ago
Clement gets CA nod as AFP chief
By Paolo Romero | 53 minutes ago
The Commission on Appointments yesterday approved the appointment of Armed Forces chief Gen. Noel Clement.
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with