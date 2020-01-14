SPECIAL COVERAGE: TAAL'S UNREST
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Close to 25,000 individuals from Batangas and Cavite have been evacuated from the immediate vicinity of the volcano.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman
Want to help? Damayan welcomes donations for Taal relief drive
(The Philippine Star) - January 14, 2020 - 12:01am

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine STAR’s social arm, Operation Damayan, is mobilizing a quick-response fund drive to reach out to communities around Taal Volcano that have been severely affected by Sunday’s eruption. 

Close to 25,000 individuals from Batangas and Cavite have been evacuated from the immediate vicinity of the volcano. 

Donations in cash and in kind, preferably food, water, masks, medicine and other relief items such as clothing, towels, blankets, toiletries, sleeping mats and other basic essentials are most welcome.

Taal Volcano remained under Alert Level 4 as of yesterday. The fund drive received a total seed donation of P500,000 yesterday with P300,000 from Philippine STAR, Pilipino Star Ngayon and Pilipino Star Printing; and P100,000 each from regular donors LV-TGFHA and MGB. Donations may be deposited to Philstar Daily Inc./Operation Damayan Metrobank Savings Account No. 151-7-15152422-9.

Donations in kind may be delivered to The Philippine STAR headquarters at 202 Roberto Oca corner Railroad Sts., Port Area, Manila. Interested donors may also contact 8527-7902 to 15 local 194.

OPERATION DAMAYAN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for January 14, 2020
By Rosette Adel | 10 hours ago
A number of towns and cities canceled classes for Tuesday, January 14, as Taal Volcano continues to rumble.
Headlines
fbfb
Best- to worst-case scenarios: Taal eruption may last from days to months
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 10 hours ago
If worse comes to worst, the eruption of Taal Volcano may last for months or even years, according to the Philippine Institute...
Headlines
fbfb
'Signs of the times'? Simultaneous volcanic activity is normal, scientists say
By Ratziel San Juan | 9 hours ago
Social media users have interpreted the eruption count as a “sign of the times,” a precursor of a doomsday event...
Headlines
fbfb
LIST: Where you can donate for Taal Volcano relief efforts
By Franco Luna | 12 hours ago
Here are the relief initiatives where you can help out.
Headlines
fbfb
Why there are dazzling lightning displays during eruptions and other volcano facts
4 hours ago
Taal Volcano's bursts of lightning and monster clouds of ash have drawn crowds of gaping observers.
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
2 hours ago
Volcanic tsunami feared in Taal
By Helen Flores | 2 hours ago
As Taal Volcano began spewing lava yesterday, state volcanologists warned of “hazardous eruption” within days...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
State of calamity declared in Batangas
By Emmanuel Tupas | 2 hours ago
The province of Batangas was placed under a state of calamity yesterday, a day after Taal Volcano exploded, sending ash and...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Stores run out of N95 masks; profiteers warned
By Rey Galupo | 2 hours ago
To protect themselves from respiratory diseases that may result from the ashfall spewed by Taal Volcano, Filipinos have been...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
NAIA partially opens
By Alexis Romero | 2 hours ago
The Ninoy Aquino International Airport resumed partial operations yesterday morning after being closed due to the eruption...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Duterte vows to sign EO on medicine price caps
By Alexis Romero | 2 hours ago
President Duterte has vowed to sign a proposed executive order that would lower the prices of more than 100 life-saving medicines,...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with