Want to help? Damayan welcomes donations for Taal relief drive

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine STAR’s social arm, Operation Damayan, is mobilizing a quick-response fund drive to reach out to communities around Taal Volcano that have been severely affected by Sunday’s eruption.

Close to 25,000 individuals from Batangas and Cavite have been evacuated from the immediate vicinity of the volcano.

Donations in cash and in kind, preferably food, water, masks, medicine and other relief items such as clothing, towels, blankets, toiletries, sleeping mats and other basic essentials are most welcome.

Taal Volcano remained under Alert Level 4 as of yesterday. The fund drive received a total seed donation of P500,000 yesterday with P300,000 from Philippine STAR, Pilipino Star Ngayon and Pilipino Star Printing; and P100,000 each from regular donors LV-TGFHA and MGB. Donations may be deposited to Philstar Daily Inc./Operation Damayan Metrobank Savings Account No. 151-7-15152422-9.

Donations in kind may be delivered to The Philippine STAR headquarters at 202 Roberto Oca corner Railroad Sts., Port Area, Manila. Interested donors may also contact 8527-7902 to 15 local 194.