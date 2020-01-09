BLACK NAZARENE PROCESSION
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
“Our local peace initiatives I think will bring faster gains. We can end this insurgency because our local chief executives are directly talking with local commanders of the NPAs,” said AFP chief Lt. Gen. Felimon Santos Jr.
STAR/File
‘Localized peace talks best way to end insurgency’
Jaime Laude (The Philippine Star) - January 9, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) said the best way to end the country’s decades-old insurgency problem is through localized peace talks with the senior New People’s Army leaders on the ground and not with the NPA, Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) and National Democratic Front (NDF) leaders abroad.

“Our local peace initiatives I think will bring faster gains. We can end this insurgency because our local chief executives are directly talking with local commanders of the NPAs,” said AFP chief Lt. Gen. Felimon Santos Jr.

Through the localized peace talks, the local government units (LGUs) are directly informed by local NPA commanders about their grievances against the government. They can immediately institute actions that address these concerns.

He added that what drove the people, especially those in far-flung communities, to join the NPA is the absence of governance and government services in their communities.

“Mostly, people complained of being jobless and this issue is now being addressed through the government’s Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (E-CLIP),” Santos said.

Through E-CLIP that provides an array of assistance to NPA rebels who want to return to the fold of the law, the LGUs were able convince a big number of regular communist fighters, supporters and sympathizers to surrender.

Asked about his position on moves to resume peace negotiations with the CPP-NPA-NDF, Santos said that he only heard from the President that he is only interested in having one-on-one talks with Sison.

National Security Adviser (NSA) Hermogenes Esperon Jr. himself has openly objected to the resumption of peace talks with the CPP, NPA and NDF leadership. 

“My objections on the peace talks are neither because I am on the hit list of the NPA nor because the NPA had attacked an AFP detachment or municipal hall where armed forces or police officers are posted,” Esperon said.

He added peace talks is simply being used by the CPP, NPA and NDF as a form of legal struggle, as this does not replace the revolutionary armed struggle nor the revolutionary mass movement.

“In fact, it should advance the revolutionary armed struggle and the revolutionary mass movement which is a more important struggle than peace negotiations,” Esperon stressed.

AFP FELIMON SANTOS JR.
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Philippines to send 2 battalions to Middle East for OFW repatriation
9 hours ago
The Armed Forces of the Philippines will be sending two battalions of soldiers, along with air and naval assets, to assist...
Headlines
fb tw
How powerful is the Philippine passport in 2020?
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 13 hours ago
Philippine passport holders can now visit 67 destinations visa-free, making the Philippine passport 76th “most powerful”...
Headlines
fb tw
Pro-US stance in Middle East tension could put OFWs at risk — labor groups
By Franco Luna | 8 hours ago
BMP called Duterte's pronouncements "premature, reckless and unilateral," saying the administration should instead practice...
Headlines
fb tw
Embassy ordered to evacuate Filipinos in Iraq
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 15 hours ago
Filipinos in Iraq are advised to evacuate the Gulf state as the Philippine Embassy has raised Alert Level 4, the highest crisis...
Headlines
fb tw
Duterte appoints fellow Bedan, Court of Appeals justice Samuel Gaerlan to SC
By Kristine Joy Patag | 8 hours ago
Gaerlan completes the 15-man bench of the Supreme Court. He takes the associate justice seat of current Chief Justice Diosdado...
Headlines
fb tw
Latest
1 hour ago
Iran fires missiles at US bases in Iraq
1 hour ago
Iran fired missiles yesterday at Iraqi bases housing the US military, officials in Washington and Tehran said, in the first...
Headlines
fb tw
1 hour ago
More organized, peaceful Traslacion seen today
By Robertzon Ramirez | 1 hour ago
Millions of devotees of the Black Nazarene are expected to join the Traslacion today, which is expected to be more organized...
Headlines
fb tw
1 hour ago
OFWs in Iraq repatriated today
By Elizabeth Marcelo | 1 hour ago
The mandatory evacuation of Filipinos in Iraq starts today after Alert Level 4, the highest crisis alert level, was raised...
Headlines
fb tw
1 hour ago
Duterte swears in new SC justice
By Christina Mendez | 1 hour ago
President Duterte yesterday swore in Court of Appeals Justice Samuel Gaerlan as a member of the Supreme Court.
Headlines
fb tw
1 hour ago
‘If you want to get rich, plant onions’
By Eva Visperas | 1 hour ago
Farmers in this province’s onion capital are benefiting from the high price of the produce due to low supply in the...
Headlines
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with