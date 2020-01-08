Philippines to send 2 battalions to Middle East for OFW repatriation

MANILA, Philippines — The Armed Forces of the Philippines will
Tensions have escalated in the Middle East after the death of top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani from a US drone strike at an international airport in Baghdad last week.
Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana clarified that the two battalions — one from the army and one from the marines — will not engage in combat but will facilitate and assist in the repatriation of OFWs in Iraq.
The Philippine Embassy in Iraq has issued Alert Level 4, calling for evacuation or mandatory repatriation in the country.
"All Filipinos who want to go home, we will bring them home, especially those whose safety are in danger," Lorenzana said.
The Defense chief added that the government's priority is to evacuate Filipino workers in Iraq, Iran and Libya. While
While the Department of National Defense and the AFP are plotting safe positions for the soldiers and assets, the Department of Foreign Affairs is negotiating their clearances.
The navy is ready to deploy two landing docks BRP Tarlac and BRP Davao del Sur, which can accommodate up to 500 people with luggage.
The military will also deploy one C-130 plane and one C-295 plane, according to Lorenzana.
Lorenzana added that the government may also lease cruise ships and commercial plan for repatriation, depending on the number of Filipinos who will
Meanwhile, the Department of Labor and Employment has come up with alternative plans for OFWs who will
The DOLE has been talking with other countries such as China, Russia, Canada, Germany and Japan for
The estimated number of documented Filipinos in Iraq is at 1,600 while there are 1,000 in Iran.
Bello said there are
Saudi Arabia reveals extensive damage to key oil facilities following weekend aerial strikes that were blamed on Iran, but vows to quickly restore full production even as regional tensions soar.
Yemen's Tehran-linked Huthi rebels, who announced a sudden halt to attacks on Saudi Arabia, claims the strikes on state giant Aramco's facilities in Khurais and the world's largest oil processing facility at Abqaiq.
But Washington has pointed the finger at Tehran, condemning an "act of war" which knocked out half of Saudi Arabia's oil production and on Friday prompted US President Donald Trump to sketch out the latest in a series of economic sanctions against Iran. — AFP
Special envoy to Middle East Roy Cimatu, who is also Environment secretary, says Filipino workers who will be repatriated from Iraq will be airlifted or will be brought over land to Jordan or to the United Arab Emirates, The STAR's Elizabeth Marcelo reports.
He says the Overseas Filipino Workers will have an option to go to Qatar or home to Manila.
The Iraqi military say a total of 22 missiles struck two bases housing US troops, but there were no Iraqi casualties.
"Between 1:45 am and 2:15 am (2245 GMT and 2315 GMT) Iraq was hit by 22 missiles, 17 on the Ain al-Asad air base and ... five on the city of Arbil," the Iraqi military command say in a statement, adding they hit sites being used by the US-led international coalition.
"There were no victims among the Iraqi forces," the military say, referring to the attack carried out by Iran in retaliation for the US killing of a top Iranian general.
Iran says it had carried out and "concluded" its reprisal over the killing of top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani when it targeted US forces in Iraq with a missile strike.
"Iran took and concluded proportionate measures in self-defense" targeting a base from which a "cowardly armed attack against our citizens and senior officials" was launched, says Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Twitter.
"We do not seek escalation or war, but will defend ourselves against any aggression."
Iran took & concluded proportionate measures in self-defense under Article 51 of UN Charter targeting base from which cowardly armed attack against our citizens & senior officials were launched.— Javad Zarif (@JZarif) January 8, 2020
We do not seek escalation or war, but will defend ourselves against any aggression.
— AFP
President Donald Trump says that initial casualty assessments indicated "all is well" after Iranian missiles targeted two bases housing US troops in Iraq.
He tweeted that "assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good!"
All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 8, 2020
Trump did not go on evening television to address the nation -- something of an informal presidential tradition in times of foreign policy crisis -- in the immediate hours following Iran's missile strikes. — AFP
The US Federal Aviation Administration says it was banning US-registered carriers from flying over Iraq, Iran and the Gulf following rocket attacks on US forces in Iraq.
"The (FAA) issues Notices to Airmen tonight outlining flight restrictions that prohibit US civil aviation operators from operating in the airspace over Iraq, Iran and the waters of the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman," it says in a statement.
"The FAA will continue closely monitoring events in the Middle East." — AFP
