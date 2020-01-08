BLACK NAZARENE PROCESSION
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
In this file photo, an official of the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration gives outbound Filipino workers a briefing.
The STAR/Joven Cagande, file
DOLE looks for alternative jobs for workers returning from Middle East
(Philstar.com) - January 8, 2020 - 3:10pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Labor and Employment is working on alternative plans in case millions of overseas Filipino workers in the Middle East will have to be repatriated because of tension between the United States and Iran.

According to Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III, there are more than 2 million documented OFWs in the Middle East. Including undocumented workers, the number of Filipinos in the Middle East could be double that.

The secretary clarified that all OFWs, whether documented or undocumented, will be covered by evacuation efforts in the Middle East.

The Philippine Embassy in Iraq has raised Alert Level 4 in the entire country, calling for evacuation or mandatory repatriation of OFWs.

Bello said the government is talking with other countries for the possible redeployment of OFWs who will be repatriated from the Middle East as tensions rise due to a conflict between the United States and Iran.

"We are already fast-tracking our negotiation with alternative countries where we could deploy them and I'm talking of China, Russia, Canda, including Germany and, of course, Japan," Bello said in a televised press briefing.

The Labor chief added that the government come up with a profile of OFWs in affected areas to determine where to redeploy them.

Aside from alternative employment, the DOLE is also working on a livelihood program for OFWs who will be returning to the country.

The DOLE may also issue a total deployment ban to Iran and Lebanon by the end of the week, Bello said. — Patricia Lourdes Viray

DEPARTMENT OF LABOR AND EMPLOYMENT OVERSEAS FILIPINO WORKERS SILVESTRE BELLO III
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte: Robredo a 'colossal blunder' for drug war report
By Franco Luna | 21 hours ago
"If ever she becomes President, gawin niya 'yun. Pero she can't lecture me what to do," Duterte said. "She has been there...
Headlines
fb tw
Embassy ordered to evacuate Filipinos in Iraq
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 6 hours ago
Filipinos in Iraq are advised to evacuate the Gulf state as the Philippine Embassy has raised Alert Level 4, the highest crisis...
Headlines
fb tw
How powerful is the Philippine passport in 2020?
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 4 hours ago
Philippine passport holders can now visit 67 destinations visa-free, making the Philippine passport 76th “most powerful”...
Headlines
fb tw
‘Robredo a colossal blunder’
By Christina Mendez | 16 hours ago
President Duterte shrugged off the recommendations of Vice President Leni Robredo on how to deal with the war on drugs following...
Headlines
fb tw
Coast Guard's most modern ship ready to evacuate Filipinos in Middle East
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 5 hours ago
The Philippine Coast Guard's most modern vessel stands ready to repatriate Filipino workers in the Middle East as tensions...
Headlines
fb tw
Latest
11 minutes ago
DBM: P1.8 billion available for repatriation of OFWs
11 minutes ago
Should the budget for the repatriation of OFWs be insufficient, the Philippine government has a P13-billion contingency fund...
Headlines
fb tw
24 minutes ago
Philippines to send 2 battalions to Middle East for OFW repatriation
24 minutes ago
The Armed Forces of the Philippines will be sending two battalions of soldiers, along with air and naval assets, to assist...
Headlines
fb tw
35 minutes ago
‘Traslacion 2020’ may take just 15 to 16 hours, Quiapo Church official says
By Rosette Adel | 35 minutes ago
An official of the Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene or Quiapo Church said that this year’s procession or traslacion...
Headlines
fb tw
55 minutes ago
BuCor chief Bantag acquitted of homicide charges over 2016 jail explosion
By Kristine Joy Patag | 55 minutes ago
The case stemmed from an Aug. 13, 2016 explosion in Bantag's office when he was warden of Parañaque City Jail.
Headlines
fb tw
1 hour ago
PNP: 'Three tons of shabu a week' estimate came from police but was 'theoretical, hypothetical'
By Franco Luna | 1 hour ago
"It was just theoretical, hypothetical consumption of drug users."
Headlines
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with