DOLE looks for alternative jobs for workers returning from Middle East

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Labor and Employment is working on alternative plans in case millions of overseas Filipino workers in the Middle East will have to be
According to Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III, there are
The secretary clarified that all OFWs, whether documented or undocumented, will
The Philippine Embassy in Iraq has raised Alert Level 4 in the entire country, calling for evacuation or mandatory repatriation of OFWs.
Bello said the government is talking with other countries for the
"We are already fast-tracking our negotiation with alternative countries where we could deploy them and I'm talking of China, Russia, Canda, including Germany and,
The Labor chief added that the government come up with a profile of OFWs in affected areas to determine where to redeploy them.
Aside from alternative employment, the DOLE is also working on a livelihood program for OFWs who will
The DOLE may also issue a total deployment ban to Iran and Lebanon by the end of the week, Bello said. — Patricia Lourdes Viray
- Latest
- Trending