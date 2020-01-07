EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
In this Dec. 22, 2019 photo, Angkas riders gather to protest the 10,000-rider cap imposed on the company by the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board.
The STAR/Edd Gumban
Senate hearing on motorcycle taxis set on January 14
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - January 7, 2020 - 10:48am

MANILA, Philippines — A Senate hearing on the proposals aiming to regulate motorcycle taxis is all set next week as the worsening traffic problem gripping Metro Manila forces commuters to seek alternative modes of transportation.

The Senate committee on public services will tackle the bills proposing to regulate the use of two-wheeled vehicles as safe and alternative public utility vehicles on January 14.

“The long lines of commuters waiting for rides leave no doubt that we need alternative public utility vehicles. We hope this hearing will help find solutions to issues on safety, legality and other questions that need to be threshed out toward an efficient transport system as a whole,” Poe, the panel’s chair, said.

The Department of Transportation will be asked to give updates on the pilot implementation of motorcycles-for-hire during the hearing.

“The results of the pilot run will be an important guide for the committee in crafting the final version of the bill,” Poe said.

She added: “Our ultimate goal is availability, safety and comfort for our riding public.”

Aside from Poe, Sens. Sonny Angara, Imee Marcos and Ralph Recto also filed bills on motorcycle taxis. The four bills seek to amend the Land Transportation and Traffic Code, which prohibits the listing of motorcycles as vehicles for hire.

Cap on drivers, ownership issues

The committee chair said the cap set by the regulators on motorcycle taxis and issues concerning the ownership of dominant bike-hailing company Angkas will also be discussed during the hearing.

The three companies joining the second phase of the pilot test for motorcycle taxis—Angkas, JoyRide and Move It—were allocated 10,000 drivers in Metro Manila each.

Angkas—the sole service provider in the initial six-month trial run—said the cap imposed by interagency technical working group studying the viability of bikes-for-hire will displace 17,000 of its riders.

A Mandaluyong court on Monday granted a three-day temporary restraining order against the TWG’s policy, saying the 17,000 accredited Angkas riders who were allowed to participate in the pilot run will suffer “grave irreparable injury as they stand to lose their jobs.”

Over the weekend, the TWG claimed Angkas is 99.996% owned by Singaporean Angeline Tham, citing records from the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board earlier rejected Indonesia ride-hailing service GoJek over the issue of ownership.

ANGKAS GRACE POE MOTORCYCLE TAXIS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
PNP jail warden, lawyers told: Explain Princess Parojinog leaving detention sans court knowledge
By Kristine Joy Patag | 17 hours ago
They are ordered to explain why Parojinog, former vice mayor of Ozamiz City, left the detention facility on Nov. 12, 2018...
Headlines
fb tw
Slain Iran general one of the best — Locsin
By Pia Lee-Brago | 1 day ago
Iran’s top military commander Qasem Soleimani, who was killed in an airstrike by the United States at Baghdad’s...
Headlines
fb tw
It’s final: SC junks petition for same-sex marriage
By Evelyn Macairan | 11 hours ago
The Supreme Court has junked with finality the petition seeking to legalize same-sex marriage in the Philippines.
Headlines
fb tw
‘Duterte’s war on drugs a massive failure’
By Helen Flores | 11 hours ago
With a score of just one percent, the Duterte administration’s war on drugs is a “massive failure,” Vice...
Headlines
fb tw
Fitch unit flags ‘political risks’ should poor health cut Duterte's term short
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 19 hours ago
A “political gridlock” may erupt in the event that President Rodrigo Duterte prematurely ends his term due to...
Headlines
fb tw
Latest
11 hours ago
Angkas gets 3-day TRO vs rider cap
By Richmond Mercurio | 11 hours ago
The Mandaluyong City regional trial court has granted a three-day temporary restraining order against a government policy...
Headlines
fb tw
11 hours ago
‘Suspend fuel excise tax amid Middle East tension’
By Delon Porcalla | 11 hours ago
If push comes to shove, the Duterte administration can suspend the government’s collection of excise taxes on fuel and...
Headlines
fb tw
11 hours ago
Robredo report on drug war a dud — Palace
By Alexis Romero | 11 hours ago
Malacañang yesterday dismissed as a “dud” Vice President Leni Robredo’s report on the administration’s...
Headlines
fb tw
11 hours ago
UN rights office seeks reports on Philippine situation
By Janvic Mateo | 11 hours ago
The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (UNHCHR) has began the process of drafting its comprehensive...
Headlines
fb tw
11 hours ago
5 Pinoys lose homes in Australian bushfires
By Pia Lee-Brago | 11 hours ago
Some 300 Filipinos have been evacuated while five lost their homes as bushfires worsened in Australia, an official of the...
Headlines
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with