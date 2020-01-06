Citing alleged NPA attacks, peace adviser casts doubt on rebels' sincerity for formal talks

MANILA, Philippines — Communist rebels should “walk the talk” and refrain from violent acts for the stalled peace negotiations to move forward, presidential peace adviser Carlito Galvez Jr. said Monday as he accused the rebels of carrying out attacks between December and January.

In a statement, the former Armed Forces of the Philippines chief of staff condemned the three separate attacks reportedly carried out by the Communist Party of the Philippines and its armed wing, the New People’s Army, in Bukidnon, Surigao del Sur and Compostela Valley between December 3 and January 4.

"Clearly, these attacks of terrorism are meant to instill fear, anger and hatred in the hearts and minds of the people, particularly among our Lumad brothers and sisters," Galvez said.

Communist rebels allegedly gunned down Datu Sammy Diwangan in front of his nine-year-old son in Cabanglasan, Bukidnon on January 4. The tribal leader was said to be vocal against the NPA recruitment in the community.

On December 30, members of the CPP-NPA allegedly burned an IP livelihood center in Compostela, Compostela Valley.

Early in December, communist insurgents reportedly abducted two Manobos in San Miguel, Surigao del Sur.

Some of the attacks happened during the holiday season truce declared by the communist rebels and the government. Both ceasefire declarations took effect on the midnight of December 23 and will last until 11:59 p.m. on January 7.

The CPP ordered NPA and "people's militia" units to "be on defensive mode at both the strategic and tactical levels" and to suspend "offensive military operations" against government troops, police personnel "and other paramilitary and armed groups attached to the [Government of the Republic of the Philippines]."

Rebels’ sincerity in question

The peace adviser also questioned the communists’ sincerity in pursuing peace.

Last month, President Rodrigo Duterte announced he was ready to revive the peace talks with the National Democratic Front, two years after he had canceled the negotiations following the continued ambushes, extortion activities and attacks on facilities carried out by the communist rebels.

"The government had already walked the extra mile not once but several times as a sign of goodwill. But we have yet to see this same level of sincerity on the part of the rebels," Galvez said.

He demanded that the rebels stop the killings of civilians and of government troops and cease from carrying out extortion, rape and destruction of public and private facilities.

"For the peace negotiations to happen, there is a need to create a conducive environment where both parties can face each other, confident that each one will keep their word, and most importantly no innocent lives will be lost," Galvez said.

He added: “In short, we must walk our talk.”

In a January 4 statement, NPA spokesman Jorge "Ka Oris" Madlos said the rebels "fully support" the ceasefire as a means of creating an atmosphere conducive to the resumption of formal peace talks.

"It should be noted that on the first day of the ceasefire the [Armed Forces of the Philippines-Philippine National Police-Citizen Armed Forces Geographical Unit] and other paramilitary units under the supervision of the AFP have violated their own ceasefire in Camarines Sur, Iloilo and Agusan del Sur," he also said.

"There are also still unconfirmed reports of similar violations, as well as build up of military forces in NPA areas, committed by the GRP armed forces in other regions nationwide."

'Safe for Sison to come to Philippines'

The presidential peace adviser added that CPP founder Jose Maria Sison will not be arrested if he comes to the country to discuss peace.

Sison, who has been on self-exile in the Netherlands since 1987, said it would be premature for him to return home pending the mutual approval of the Comprehensive Agreement on Social and Economic Reforms. He, however, is willing to meet Duterte “in a country near the Philippines.”

“If the leadership of the communist group cannot reciprocate the sincerity shown by the Duterte administration, then there is no reason for the government to engage Mr. Sison since he himself has no moral high ground to demand such recognition,” Galvez said.

He added: “Too much blood has been spilled in this armed rebellion that has lasted more than five decades, spanned several administrations, and claimed the lives of thousands of innocent civilians.”