Communists’ sincerity in question when they commit atrocities — Palace

Atrocities like last week’s deadly attack in Eastern Samar cast doubt on the communists’ sincerity in pursuing peace, Malacañang said yesterday.

Presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo said the rebels should refrain from committing violent acts if they really want to talk peace with the government.

“If the NPAs (New People’s Army) really want to talk then they should stop what they are doing. When you do that, your sincerity is in question with respect to peace talks,” Panelo said at a press briefing.

The NPA is the armed wing of the communist rebels.

Panelo could not say how the ambush Friday in Eastern Samar, which was carried out using an improvised explosive device (IED), would affect the resumption of peace negotiations. He said he has not spoken with President Duterte on the matter.

The attack, which took place at Barangay Libuton in Borongan City, left a policeman, an elderly woman and another civilian dead, and several others, including an infant, wounded.

The incident happened a week after Duterte announced that he was ready to revive the peace talks with the communists.

The President had canceled the peace negotiations with the National Democratic Front two years ago after the NPA continued to carry out ambushes against government forces, while conducting extortion activities and attacks on private facilities even as the talks were ongoing.

This led to the issuance of Executive Order No. 70 in 2018, which institutionalized a whole-of-nation approach wherein there will be greater synergy in the delivery of government programs and services in remote, conflict affected areas in the country.

Under this approach, local government units will also spearhead localized peace engagements (LPEs), which aim to engage the rebels in peaceful dialogue, while encouraging them to lay down their arms and return to the fold of the law.

Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process Carlito Galvez Jr. yesterday condemned the attack.

“We denounce in the strongest terms this treacherous attack perpetrated by the New People’s Army. This shows the inhumane methods being used by the rebels,” Galvez said, referring to the IED the NPA detonated.

“This latest attack… runs counter to the Duterte administration’s efforts to find a peaceful solution to the communist problem,” Galvez said.

“As the government tries to address the roots of the insurgency, the rebels continue to mount attacks. This is deplorable,” he added.

Galvez vowed that justice will be served to the perpetrators of the attack who are now being pursued by authorities.

“Those who committed this crime will not escape the long arm of the law. They will have to pay for the atrocities they committed,” the adviser stressed.

Galvez joined the groundswell of condemnation among government officials and others who did not mince words in denouncing the attack.

Communications Secretary Martin Andanar expressed Malacañang’s condemnation of the attack, as he extended the government’s condolences to the victims and their families, while commending the police and emergency personnel for protecting the people.

“We vehemently condemn the NPA attack in Barangay Libuton... The loss of life and the violence experienced by the victims are reprehensible,” Andanar said.

“We can only imagine the grief of their loved ones, who would have spent the Christmas season with them in good health, had it not been for the senseless act of these terrorists. Our thoughts go out to all of you in this difficult time,” Andanar added.

Eastern Samar Gov. Ben Evardone condemned the ambush.

“The provincial government of Eastern Samar is appalled at the heinous acts of terror that occurred… at Brgy. Libuton, Borongan,” Evardone said.

“This attack only strengthens our resolve to bolster counterterrorism efforts and achieve real and lasting peace in our province,” Evardone added. – With Jose Rodel Clapano