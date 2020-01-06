EXPLAINERS
This February 2018 photo shows the pristine Sugba Lagoon in Siargao, Surigao del Norte.
Surigao Del Norte Tourism and Culture Office/Facebook
Siargao's Sugba Lagoon to be closed for rehabilitation, DOT Caraga says
Rosette Adel (Philstar.com) - January 6, 2020 - 3:00pm

MANILA, Philippines—A lagoon in Siargao, Surigao del Norte would be closed to the public this month for rehabilitation.

In its tourist advisory, the Department of Tourism Caraga Region said Sugba Lagoon in Siargao Island would be closed from January 10 to February 10.

Sugba Lagoon is located in the northwestern coast of Siargao in the municipality of Del Carmen.

It is 4,200-hectares wide and is known for its lush flora and waters.

This is not the first time the lagoon was closed to public.

In February 2018, Surigao Del Norte Tourism and Culture Office also announced temporary the closure of Sugba Lagoon for repair and maintenance.

The upcoming closure of Sugba Lagoon was initially reported by Siargao-based magazine “BE Siargao” last January 3.

It also reported that the other destinations in Del Carmen municipality such as the Mangrove Forest, Kawhagan Sand Bar and Pamomoan beach would remain open to tourists.

Siargao was recently named by international travel and lifestyle magazine Condé Nast Traveler as one of the world’s 20 best holiday destinations for 2020.

It was also hailed as one of the 19 places to go in 2019 and best island in October 2019 by the same magazine.

From January to June of 2018, the DOT recorded 163,245 domestic and foreign visitors on the island.

DEPARTMENT OF TOURISM SIARGAO SUGBA LAGOON SURIGAO DEL NORTE TOURISM
