EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
In this January 2 photo, a private ceremony is held for Abigail Leste, one of the two Filipino workers killed in a car accident in Singapore, prior to being flown home to the Philippines.
Facebook/Centre for Domestic Employees
Second Filipino killed in Singapore car crash repatriated
(Philstar.com) - January 3, 2020 - 10:01am

MANILA, Philippines — The remains of the second Filipino worker killed in a car accident in Singapore arrived in the country early Friday.

The Department of Foreign Affairs, through its Office of the Undersecretary for Migrant Workers Affairs, provided airport assistance in receiving the body of Abigail Danao Leste.

Leste's mother and two children, Jackelyn and Jhef, received the remains of the Filipino worker at the airport.

The DFA said it would be providing support to the victim's kin following the accident at Lucky Plaza in Singapore last Sunday.

"The DFA will be providing financial assistance to Leste’s children to support them through this difficult time," DFA Assistant Secretary Ed Meñez said in a statement.

The remains of Leste were immediately brought to her hometown in Tuguegarao, Cagayan where her wake will be held.

The arrival of Leste's remains came a day after the remains of Arlyn Nucos, the other Filipino killed in the Singapore car crash, arrived in the Philippines.

Four other Filipino domestic workers were injured in the accident, two of whom were placed under intensive treatment at Tan Tock Seng Hospital in Singapore. 

The DFA earlier said it is ready to provide all the assistance needed for the victims and their next of kin. — Patricia Lourdes Viray

CAR CRASH DEPARTMENT OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OVERSEAS FILIPINO WORKERS SINGAPORE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte open to reviewing Kaliwa Dam deal
By Alexis Romero | 11 hours ago
President Duterte is open to reviewing the China-funded Kaliwa Dam project deal to address concerns that it may contain provisions...
Headlines
fb tw
Pope apologizes for losing patience
By Robertzon Ramirez | 11 hours ago
Pope Francis apologized Wednesday for slapping a woman who had grabbed him as he greeted a crowd of devotees, shortly before...
Headlines
fb tw
Partial deployment ban to Kuwait eyed
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 11 hours ago
The Philippines may suspend deployment of overseas Filipino workers to Kuwait following the death of another Filipina worker...
Headlines
fb tw
Pinoys in US not covered by Philippines' visa requirement plan
By Alexis Romero | 1 day ago
Filipinos living or traveling in the United States are not covered by the administration’s plan to impose a visa requirement...
Headlines
fb tw
3 Ampatuans appeal Massacre conviction
By Janvic Mateo | 11 hours ago
Three members of the Ampatuan family have appealed their multiple murder conviction in relation to the 2009 Maguindanao ...
Headlines
fb tw
Latest
16 minutes ago
Locsin wants life of Kuwait OFW killer
16 minutes ago
The Philippines' top diplomat had asked for the life of the killer of a Filipina household worker in Kuwait.
Headlines
fb tw
21 minutes ago
Damage wrought by 'Ursula' now at P3.4 billion, NDRRMC says
By Kristine Joy Patag | 21 minutes ago
The amount has almost tripled, from the Council’s January 2 situation report that recorded damages at P1.2 billion...
Headlines
fb tw
1 hour ago
Google pays tribute to Filipino writer Genoveva Matute on her 105th birthday
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
A special doodle was made to celebrate the 105th birthday of Matute, who was born in Santa Cruz, Manila on this day in 1...
Headlines
fb tw
2 hours ago
US Sen. Markey to Duterte: Travel ban won't silence me
By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 hours ago
Markey said: “President [Rodrigo] Duterte is sorely mistaken if he thinks he can silence my voice and that of my c...
Headlines
fb tw
3 hours ago
Spot the difference: Mindanao martial law vs state of national emergency
By Ratziel San Juan | 3 hours ago
“There is no limitation under our Constitution, this is not martial law which has a 60-day limitation."
Headlines
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with