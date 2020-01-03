Second Filipino killed in Singapore car crash repatriated

MANILA, Philippines — The remains of the second Filipino worker killed in a car accident in Singapore arrived in the country early Friday.

The Department of Foreign Affairs, through its Office of the Undersecretary for Migrant Workers Affairs, provided airport assistance in receiving the body of Abigail Danao Leste.

Leste's mother and two children, Jackelyn and Jhef , received the remains of the Filipino worker at the airport.

The DFA said it would be providing support to the victim's kin following the accident at Lucky Plaza in Singapore last Sunday.

"The DFA will be providing financial assistance to Leste’s children to support them through this difficult time," DFA Assistant Secretary Ed Meñez said in a statement.

The remains of Leste were immediately brought to her hometown in Tuguegarao, Cagayan where her wake will be held .

The arrival of Leste 's remains came a day after the remains of Arlyn Nucos , the other Filipino killed in the Singapore car crash, arrived in the Philippines.?

Four other Filipino domestic workers were injured in the accident, two of whom were placed under intensive treatment at Tan Tock Seng Hospital in Singapore.