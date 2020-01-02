SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SEA GAMES
The Department of Foreign Affairs receive the remains of Arlyn Nucos, one of the two fatalities in the car accident at Lucky Plaza in Singapore, at the Clark International Airport in Pampanga on Jan. 1, 2020.
DFA/Released
Body of OFW killed in Singapore car crash flown home
(Philstar.com) - January 2, 2020 - 10:02am

MANILA, Philippines — The remains of one of the two Filipino workers killed in a car crash in Singapore have arrived in the Philippines Wednesday evening.

The Department of Foreign Affairs, through the Office of the Undersecretary of Migrant Workers' Affairs (OUMWA) and its Consular Office in Angeles, received the remains of Arlyn Nucos at Clark International Airport in Pampanga.

The remains of Nucos were brought home by her sister-in-law, who is also an overseas Filipino worker in Singapore, and were received by her siblings.

According to the DFA, a simple ceremony and a mass were held in Singapore before the victim's remains were flown to the country.

A wake will be held in Nucos' hometown in La Union, the agency said.

The Philippine government is still coordinating with Singaporean authorities over the repatriation of the other Filipina who was also killed in the car accident at Lucky Plaza in Singapore last Sunday.

"Meanwhile, the DFA, through OUMWA and the Philippine Embassy in Singapore, is in close coordination with relevant authorities on when the remains of the other Filipino victim will be repatriated," the DFA said.

Four other Filipino domestic workers were injured in the car accident, two of whom have been discharged while the remaining two are in critical condition.

The two injured Filipinos remain under intensive treatment at Tan Tock Seng Hospital in Singapore. 

