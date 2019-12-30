DFA to bring home 2 Filipinos killed in Singapore car crash

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Foreign Affairs is coordinating with Singaporean authorities to bring home the remains of the two Filipinos who died in a car crash Sunday afternoon.

Two were killed while four others were injured when a car lost control and crashed into a group of Filipinos at Lucky Plaza in Singapore.

The DFA has expressed its condolences to the families of the two casualties.

"The DFA stands ready to provide all the assistance needed for the victims. The DFA, through the Embassy, is now in touch with authorities for the repatriation of the remains of the Filipino casualties," the DFA said in a statement.

Two of the four injured victims are in stable condition while the remaining two are undergoing intensive treatment, according to the Philippine Embassy in Singapore.

"All victims are being assisted by the Embassy," the statement added.

The 64-year-old driver of the car the crashed through a pavement railing and into the group of Filipinos has been arrested after the incident, The Straits Times reported.

According to the report, the two Filipinos aged 41 and 50 were unconscious when they were brought to Tan Tock Seng Hospital but later died from their injuries.