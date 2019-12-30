SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SEA GAMES
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Two Filipinos were killed and four others were injured after a car lost control and crashed into the railing of Lucky Plaza in Singapore Sunday afternoon.
Google Maps
DFA to bring home 2 Filipinos killed in Singapore car crash
Patricia Lourdes Viray (Philstar.com) - December 30, 2019 - 11:52am

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Foreign Affairs is coordinating with Singaporean authorities to bring home the remains of the two Filipinos who died in a car crash Sunday afternoon.

Two were killed while four others were injured when a car lost control and crashed into a group of Filipinos at Lucky Plaza in Singapore.

The DFA has expressed its condolences to the families of the two casualties.

"The DFA stands ready to provide all the assistance needed for the victims. The DFA, through the Embassy, is now in touch with authorities for the repatriation of the remains of the Filipino casualties," the DFA said in a statement.

Two of the four injured victims are in stable condition while the remaining two are undergoing intensive treatment, according to the Philippine Embassy in Singapore.

"All victims are being assisted by the Embassy," the statement added.

The 64-year-old driver of the car the crashed through a pavement railing and into the group of Filipinos has been arrested after the incident, The Straits Times reported.

According to the report, the two Filipinos aged 41 and 50 were unconscious when they were brought to Tan Tock Seng Hospital but later died from their injuries.

The four other injured victims, aged 37 to 56, were conscious when they were brought to the hospital. All of the six victims were Filipino domestic workers.

CAR CRASH DEPARTMENT OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OVERSEAS FILIPINO WORKERS SINGAPORE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Free De Lima instead of threatening visa restrictions, US senator says
By Franco Luna | 14 hours ago
"Rather than responding by irrationally threatening to deny visas to American citizens, the Duterte government should either...
Headlines
fb tw
Drug war tougher in 2020 – PNP chief
By Emmanuel Tupas | 13 hours ago
Human rights groups may find it hard to believe, but lately the Philippine National Police has been exercising tolerance in...
Headlines
fb tw
Palace: Provision barring De Lima jailers from US actually exists
By Alexis Romero | 22 hours ago
"I was talking to (Philippine) Ambassador (to the US Jose Manuel) Babes Romualdez. He said he checked the law and the provision...
Headlines
fb tw
US senator slams ‘irrational threat’ vs Americans
By Alexis Romero | 13 hours ago
United States Sen. Patrick Leahy slammed yesterday the government’s “irrational threat” to require visas...
Headlines
fb tw
2 Pinoys die in Singapore car crash
December 30, 2019 - 12:00am
Two Filipinos were killed while four others were injured when a car crashed onto a roadside near a shopping mall in Singapore yesterday, according to a GMA News report.
Headlines
fb tw
Latest
1 hour ago
Duterte: Triumph over apathy, divisiveness like Jose Rizal did
1 hour ago
President Duterte urged the youth to emulate Jose Rizal and to “always think of the greater good.”
Headlines
fb tw
1 hour ago
Filipinos warned vs suspicious New Year greetings on messaging apps
1 hour ago
Experts said opening suspicious New Year greetings will direct users to malicious websites and prompt them to input their...
Headlines
fb tw
2 hours ago
Army: NPA surrender photos authentic but merged
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 2 hours ago
The Philippine Army said the photo of rebel surrenderees is authentic but there was a mistake in "merging" the image.
Headlines
fb tw
3 hours ago
Pope Francis encourages families: Put down your phones, talk during meals
3 hours ago
Pope Francis posed this question to the faithful gathered in St. Peter’s Square: “Do you know how to communi...
Headlines
fb tw
3 hours ago
65% of Filipinos think martial law in Mindanao shouldn't be extended beyond December 31 deadline — SWS
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 3 hours ago
Of the 1,200 adults surveyed, 65% said martial law in Mindanao should not be extended beyond its December 31 deadline.
Headlines
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with