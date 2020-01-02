SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SEA GAMES
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Malacañang on Dec. 14, 2019 expressed its “grave concern” on a recently approved United States Senate resolution that calls for the release of detained Sen. Leila de Lima.
Office of the Presidential Spokesperson Facebook
Panelo on US senators: Parang di sila nag-aaral
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - January 2, 2020 - 1:12pm

MANILA, Philippines — Presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo slammed anew the two United States senators behind a provision banning the arrestors of detained Sen. Leila de Lima.

Panelo said he met with United States Ambassador to the Philippines Sung Kim in a "private gathering" where the latter told him that he agreed with his statements. 

READ: De Lima thanks US Congress for travel restriction on detainers

US Senators were barred by the Duterte administration from entering the Philippines in response to the provision. 

"Parang di sila nag-aaral," the Malacañang mouthpiece said on Thursday in an interview with ANC's "Early Edition."

"In other words, they don't want to listen to reason If they would only study, like for instance, they should consult the US ambassador because he's here every day. He knows what is happening." 

This is the latest statement in a back-and-forth spat between the two administrations. US Senator Patrick Leahy, in his own statement, also said the Philippine administration should give De Lima a fair trial instead of barring US senators. 

READ: Free De Lima instead of threatening visa restrictions, US senator says

For Panelo, the provision is indicative of an entity the administration has yet to identify who is strongly influencing popular opinion on Duterte. 

"I think there is a strong lobby coming from whoever is against this administration. That's usually how it works," Panelo said, although admitting he did not know who this was. 

"When some outlets keep on harping on the same issue repeatedly, nagkakaroon ng semblance of truth. Kaya napapaniwala mo ang mga nandoon, outside of this country."

'Rule of law'

The Palace has already made promises of a just trial for the opposition senator, a claim that De Lima has belied.

"As far as we're concerned, we have our processes. We observe due process in this country. The rule of law prevails," Panelo added.

"It is for them outside of this country to respect the processes of this country. Otherwise it's an assault on our sovereignty. What if we ask US Senate not to convict Trump? Isn't it interference with processes?"

On the contrary, the rule of law in the Philippines was actually listed as among the weakest in a report by the World Justice Project’s annual Rule of Law Index.

READ: Philippine rule of law among the weakest despite improved global ranking — report

De Lima has received strong support from the international community dating back to the start of her detention, which has seen her celebrate her third Christmas in a row behind bars. 

“Senator de Lima’s two years in custody show the lengths the Duterte administration will go to stifle dissent and threaten human rights defenders who demand accountability for violations,” said John Samuel, executive director of FORUM-ASIA, in a statement published by the Human Rights Watch in February 2019. 

“The government’s fabricated charges against her only reflect how compromised its institutions have become under the present administration.”

Perfect relations?

Despite the spite between the two administrations over De Lima's arrest, Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. told reporters that relations between the two are "perfect."

READ: US-Philippines ties still 'perfect' despite travel ban on De Lima detainers — Locsin

This, despite the Chief Executive's pro-China foreign policy since he entered office. Duterte has long been vocal about his intention to distance from the US, a longtime ally of the country. 

Regardless, US President Donald Trump and Duterte have long been on amiable terms with one another. The former has expressed support for Duterte's drug war, which human rights activists say has claimed over 27,000 lives, in a move that supposedly left White House execs "genuinely horrified." 

The presidential spokesperson also said that the possibility that he might be banned did not bother him. 

"In the first place I am not intending to go there. In the second place, that is the right of every state. That is an exercise of their sovereign right to ban anybody in their country in the same way that we can ban others," he said. 

PRESIDENTIAL SPOKESMAN SALVADOR PANELO SEN. LEILA DE LIMA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Martial law in Mindanao ends after 953 days
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 day ago
The country's defense chief says the objective of placing the volatile south under military rule for two years and seven months...
Headlines
fb tw
Pinoys in US not covered by Philippines' visa requirement plan
By Alexis Romero | 14 hours ago
Filipinos living or traveling in the United States are not covered by the administration’s plan to impose a visa requirement...
Headlines
fb tw
Eastmincom head named new AFP chief
By Edith Regalado | 14 hours ago
Eastern Command chief Lt. Gen. Felimon Santos Jr. will take over the leadership of the Armed Forces of the Philippines from...
Headlines
fb tw
Three-month countdown: What are ABS-CBN’s chances of renewing its franchise?
By Ratziel San Juan | 2 days ago
ABS-CBN's franchise is set to expire on March 30, 2020, after which its broadcast services will cease operation.
Headlines
fb tw
Government now running on reenacted budget
By Jess Diaz | 14 hours ago
The national government yesterday started running on the reenacted P3.757-trillion 2019 national budget because President...
Headlines
fb tw
Latest
13 minutes ago
Duterte foregoes visits to quake victims after 'not feeling well'
By Franco Luna | 13 minutes ago
“It’s just ordinary. Ano lang ‘yon, masama ang pakiramdam ng isang 74 years old,” Panelo said at a...
Headlines
fb tw
14 minutes ago
LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2020
14 minutes ago
The first tropical cyclone of the year will be named “Ambo.” The list of cyclone names for 2020 ends with &l...
Headlines
fb tw
1 hour ago
Immigration bureau reminds resident foreigners of annual registration
1 hour ago
The order covers "resident foreign nationals who have been issued immigrant or non-immigrant visas and are holders of alien...
Headlines
fb tw
1 hour ago
Indonesia protests Chinese vessels in South China Sea
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 1 hour ago
Indonesia has lodged a diplomatic protest over the presence of a Chinese coast guard vessel in its exclusive economic zone...
Headlines
fb tw
2 hours ago
DOLE chief to declare partial employment ban to Kuwait
2 hours ago
Labor and Employment Secretary Silvestre Bello III on Thursday said it would declare partial employment ban to Kuwait following...
Headlines
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with