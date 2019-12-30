SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SEA GAMES
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
President Rodrigo Duterte has yet to name the new Philippine National Police chief, months after Oscar Albayalde stepped down from his post.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
Duterte tells Año to lead, fix PNP
(Philstar.com) - December 30, 2019 - 4:54pm

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte asked Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Año to fix the Philippine National Police while its chief post remains vacant.

In a speech during his visit to earthquake-affected evacuees of Cotabato on Monday, Duterte said police in provinces are “okay” but Manila cops are different “that’s why I did not appoint a PNP [chief].”

“I told General Año to lead it first,” he said in a mix of English and Filipino.

The PNP is under the DILG.

Duterte said he tasked Año, a former military man, “to fix the police so that by the time we make the exit, two years from now, at least the problems of the Filipino people will not be that that heavy.”

The chief executive has yet to appoint a replacement to the top cop post after former PNP chief Oscar Albayalde stepped down from his position days ahead of his retirement.

Before leaving his post, Albayalde was embroiled in controversy over his supposed links to the so-called “ninja cops” or erring policemen who resold the shabu seized in a raid in Pampanga in 2013.

Año submitted a list of contenders for the top cop post to Duterte last October.

The top bets are current PNP officer-in-charge Lt. Gen. Archie Gamboa, deputy chief for operations Lt. Gen. Camilo Pancratius Cascolan and directorial staff chief Maj. Gen. Guillermo Lorenzo Eleazar.  

Last November, Duterte reportedly was having a hard time finding an “honest” person to take over the PNP.

He also said he would rather take the reins of leadership of the PNP rather than give it to somebody he cannot trust. — Kristine Joy Patag

EDUARDO ANO PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE RODRIGO DUTERTE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Free De Lima instead of threatening visa restrictions, US senator says
By Franco Luna | 18 hours ago
"Rather than responding by irrationally threatening to deny visas to American citizens, the Duterte government should either...
Headlines
fb tw
US senator slams ‘irrational threat’ vs Americans
By Alexis Romero | 18 hours ago
United States Sen. Patrick Leahy slammed yesterday the government’s “irrational threat” to require visas...
Headlines
fb tw
Drug war tougher in 2020 – PNP chief
By Emmanuel Tupas | 18 hours ago
Human rights groups may find it hard to believe, but lately the Philippine National Police has been exercising tolerance in...
Headlines
fb tw
Chinese research ships to get permits only when exploring undisputed seas
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 18 days ago
China has expressed its willingness to abide by international law after issuing a new policy on marine scientific research...
Headlines
fb tw
Palace: Provision barring De Lima jailers from US actually exists
By Alexis Romero | 1 day ago
"I was talking to (Philippine) Ambassador (to the US Jose Manuel) Babes Romualdez. He said he checked the law and the provision...
Headlines
fb tw
Latest
3 hours ago
LIST: Closed roads, alternate routes in Manila for Black Nazarene thanksgiving procession
3 hours ago
The thanksgiving procession marks the start of the nine-day novena mass for the Feast of the Black Nazarene.
Headlines
fb tw
3 hours ago
On Rizal Day, Robredo says true progress cannot be achieved through brutal solutions
3 hours ago
"We will not attain true progress through hastened and brutal solutions, especially those that go against the laws.&rdqu...
Headlines
fb tw
6 hours ago
Duterte: Triumph over apathy, divisiveness like Jose Rizal did
6 hours ago
President Duterte urged the youth to emulate Jose Rizal and to “always think of the greater good.”
Headlines
fb tw
6 hours ago
DFA to bring home 2 Filipinos killed in Singapore car crash
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 6 hours ago
DFA is coordinating with Singaporean authorities to bring home the remains of the two Filipinos who died in a car crash ...
Headlines
fb tw
7 hours ago
Army: NPA surrender photos authentic but merged
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 7 hours ago
The Philippine Army said the photo of rebel surrenderees is authentic but there was a mistake in "merging" the image.
Headlines
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with