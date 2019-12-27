SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SEA GAMES
A family eat a meal inside their house damaged at the height of Typhoon Ursula (international name: Phanfone) in Guiuan town in Eastern Samar province on Dec. 26, 2019.
Alren Beronio/AFP
'Ursula' claims 28 lives, 12 others missing
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - December 27, 2019 - 8:03am

PANGASINAN, Philippines — Ahead of Typhoon Ursula’s (international name: Phanfone) expected exit from the Philippine area of responsibility on Saturday morning, a total of 28 fatalities have been tallied by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council on Friday morning.

Western Visayas (Region VI) reported the most casualties at 19 deaths, most of which were in Iloilo with 13 deaths while two others were injured.

Meanwhile, Capiz recorded four deaths and Aklan had two deaths.

Eastern Visayas followed with 8 fatalities spread among Southern Leyte, Leyte, Biliran, Eastern Samar, and Samar.

One other death was reported in Cebu.

The 12 people were also reported missing. Of this number, two were from Capiz, six from Iloilo and four from Eastern Samar.

Though much weaker, "Ursula" tracked a similar path as Super Typhoon Yolanda (international name: Haiyan) — the country's deadliest storm on record which left more than 7,300 people dead or missing in 2013.

"It's like the younger sibling of Haiyan. It's less destructive, but it followed a similar path," Cindy Ferrer, an information officer at the Western Visayas region's disaster officer, said.

Tens of thousands of people in the mostly Catholic nation had been forced to evacuate their homes on Wednesday, ruining Christmas celebrations.

As of its 5 a.m. weather update, state weather bureau PAGASA said Typhoon Ursula continues to barrel away from the Philippines and it no longer has any direct effect in any part of the country's landmass.

The state weather bureau says "Ursula's" outer rain bands are still bringing light rains to parts of Zambales and Bataan but weather conditions there are expected to improve in the next hours. The typhoon is expected to be outside the Philippine area of responsibility by Saturday morning.

As of 4 a.m., its eye is located 335 km west of Subic, Zambales. It packs maximum sustained winds of 120 kph and gusts of 150 kph.  — with Agence France-Presse

