Storm signals lifted but heavy rain still expected in parts of Mindoro, Palawan

MANILA, Philippines — The Tropical Cyclone Wind Signals raised in response to the torrential rains and destructive winds of Typhoon 'Ursula' (International name Phanfone) have been lifted throughout Luzon and Visayas, state weather bureau PAGASA said Thursday afternoon.

Despite the lifting of storm signals, "light to moderate with intermittent heavy rains" are still foreseen over Lubang Island and the northern portion of Palawan, including Calamian Islands.

This, along with "cloudy skies with scattered rains" over Zambales, Bataan, and the rest of Palawan, PAGASA said.

The eye of the storm was around 300 km northwest of Coron, Palawan or 295 km west southwest of Subic, Zambales as of Thursday afternoon.

Although continually moving west to northwestward, 'Ursula' still maintains its strength, and residents in the aforementioned areas were still advised by the bureau to take the appropriate safety measures. Sea travel, PAGASA said, was also still risky.

5,717 families affected

A separate bulletin by the Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (RDRRMC) of the Western Visayas region noted that 5,717 families were affected by 'Ursula.'

The same bulletin said that 'Ursula' had slightly weakened as of 1pm on Thursday, December 26.

Although officials from the RDRRMC noted that the numbers were still yet to be fully confirmed, they reported 13 casualties and two landslides in the wake of the storm.