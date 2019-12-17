Duterte tells troops on AFP anniversary to crush NPA, Abu Sayyaf

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte told soldiers to crush state enemies, including the New People's Army and Abu Sayyaf, during the 84th anniversary of the AFP at Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City.

“At isa pang kalaban natin na sumisira sa buhay natin ay itong mga terorista na kasali na ang NPA, kasali na ang mga kidnap for ransom...ang Abu Sayyaf at lahat na,” Duterte said in his Tuesday address.

(One more enemy that continues to destroy our lives are these terrorists, including the NPA, including those conducting kidnap for ransom operations...and Abu Sayyaf and the rest.)

A government petition to declare the NPA and the Communist Party of the Philippines as terrorist organizations is still pending with a Manila court.

"At ang utos ko sa kanila, at pag sila ay lumaban, durugin para matapos na ang problema ng Pilipino."

(I’m telling our soldiers if these state enemies resist, crush them so we can end the problem of Filipinos.)

Sen. Imee Marcos, earlier on Monday, called on the government to declare a unitary ceasefire with the NPA on December 24 to 25 and allow a universally “peaceful” Christmas celebration.

“Malaking bagay ang dalawang araw na ceasefire sa mga sundalo natin. Ang makapiling nila ang kanilang mga pamilya kahit sa loob na barracks ay sapat na para maipagdiwang nang mapayapa ang Pasko,” Marcos said.

(A two-day ceasefire means a lot to our soldiers. To be with their families even inside barracks is enough to celebrate a peaceful Christmas.)

Aside from the ceasefire call, rights groups are also calling for the resumption of peace talks between the government and communist rebels in order to address the roots of a decades-long armed conflict.

Human rights monitor Karapatan said it welcomed recent pronouncements of the government expressing interest in the revival of peace talks, but stressed that the sincerity needs to reflect in pro-people moves like the release of political prisoners.

Duterte: Drug problem worsening

Duterte in his speech also said the drug problem is worsening and requires immediate action for which he alone is willing to take “full legal responsibility” and “go to prison.”

“[W]e are fighting for the survival of our nation. We have to make safe, we have to assure that the next generation will be freed of these vulgarities of life, especially [drugs], for it will affect the quality of our nation tomorrow,” the president said.

He also provided dubious estimates on the magnitude of the drug problem.

"We cannot afford to get something like one-fourth of the population disoriented, insane because of drugs," Duterte said.

According to Philippine Statistics Authority figures, the Philippines has an estimated population 100,981,437. A fourth of that is more than 25.2 million people.

There have been more than 5,500 "drug personalities" killed in anti-drug operations as of the latest government data release, but human rights advocates claim the death toll is already approaching 30,000.