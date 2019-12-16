SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SEA GAMES
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Vice President Leni Robredo shows a copy of her report on the drug war on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, as she postponed its release following the powerful 6.9 magnitude earthquake that struck Davao Region on Sunday afternoon.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
Robredo postpones release of 'drug war' report to call for quake relief
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - December 16, 2019 - 2:37pm

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Leni Robredo said Monday that she will push back the release of her report on the government’s "drug war" since rescue and relief efforts for those affected by the strong quake that rocked Davao del Sur on Sunday is more important.

Robredo instead called for unity and for relief to be given to victims of the magnitude 6.9 quake that jolted parts of southern Mindanao.

In a televised press conference, the vice president said in Filipino: “Due to the strong earthquake in Davao del Sur and nearby provinces like South Cotabato, we opted to postpone it.”

Showing the 40-page document to the members of media, Robredo apologized and acknowledged that the public is waiting for the release of her report from her less than a month as co-chairperson of the Inter-agency Committee on Anti-Illegal Drugs.

"But due to what happened yesterday, let us postpone it," she said.

“For me, it is not the right timing to work on the report on ICAD when there is still time to talk about it. We think it is better that we all focus on how we can help the victims and our countrymen, especially that it is Christmas season, that even amid tragedy, they can feel the spirit of Christmas,” she also said.

President Rodrigo Duterte fired Robredo from the ICAD, mere weeks after he appointed her to the committee, and called her a “scatterbrain.” Amid her sacking, the vice president said she will release a report on the government’s drug war that is “recommendatory.”

The Philippine National Police for its part said that there is nothing to fear about Robredo’s report, “for as long as we have done our job properly.”

Police Lt. Gen. Camilo Pancratius Cascolan, deputy chief of PNP for operations, said in a livestreamed press conference: “The PNP is for law enforcement. We are for anti-criminality. If it’s political in nature, we do away with it. What we do is, just do our job, we enforce the law, we keep peace and order.”

Call for relief

She said her team from the Office of the Vice President will be going to affected areas in Mindanao, adding that they received a report from the Davao del Sur Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council of at least eight people dead.

She called for tents, drinking water and generator to be lent to the victims.

"The problem is not only the strong earthquake yesterday but the fact that these are successive strong quakes," she added.

Strong earthquakes hit the region in October and November and some towns, particularly in the Cotabato provinces, are still recovering from those.

The vice president also said she ordered Christmas celebrations in their office to be “scaled down” and simple, stressing that helping the Davao and Soccsksargen regions is more urgent.

DRUG WAR LENI ROBREDO RODRIGO DUTERTE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
No shutdown of Baguio to tourists – mayor
By Artemio Dumlao | 17 hours ago
Tourists will still be able to visit Baguio City as the rehabilitation of the country’s Summer Capital will be gradual,...
Headlines
fb tw
Duterte, family safe after strong Davao del Sur quake
By Alexis Romero | 23 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte and his family were safe as a strong earthquake hit parts of Mindanao on Sunday, Malacañang...
Headlines
fb tw
6.9 quake jolts Davao del Sur
By Helen Flores | 17 hours ago
At least four persons, including a six-year-old child, were reported killed following a destructive 6.9 magnitude earthquake...
Headlines
fb tw
Ex-PCGG chair gets 10 years for graft
By Michael Punongbayan | 17 hours ago
Former Philippine Commission on Good Government chairman Camilo Sabio has been sentenced to a maximum of 10 years in prison...
Headlines
fb tw
Robredo: PDEA chief supportive in private, dismissive in interviews
By Franco Luna | 1 day ago
"Ilang beses na, ang sinasabi sa ikan, iba yung sinasabi sa media," she said of PDEA chief Aaron Aquino.
Headlines
fb tw
Latest
1 hour ago
Sandiganbayan junks P200-billion forfeiture suit vs Marcos family
1 hour ago
The case stemmed from a 1987 complaint that seeks to recover P200 billion worth of alleged ill-gotten wealth.
Headlines
fb tw
1 hour ago
Philippines, France eye enhanced maritime defense pact
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 1 hour ago
The Philippines is eyeing another agreement with France to strengthen maritime defense cooperation.
Headlines
fb tw
1 hour ago
Drilon: House members pushing for 'doomed' charter change
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon said the proposal of House legislators to extend their term is a self-serving mov...
Headlines
fb tw
2 hours ago
'What do you know about it?' Panelo says Robredo should stay mum on water concession deals
By Franco Luna | 2 hours ago
"Wag mo nang pasukin yung hindi mo alam (Don't get into something you don't understand)," he said. "I don't think she knows...
Headlines
fb tw
2 hours ago
Taking a nap or getting a trim? Contradicting statements on what Duterte was doing during quake
2 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte and his family were safe after a powerful quake that struck Davao del Sur Sunday afternoon but there...
Headlines
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with