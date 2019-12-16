SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SEA GAMES
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
DND, AFP vow to beat Reds despite peace talks
Michael Punongbayan (The Philippine Star) - December 16, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Despite the revival of peace talks, the Department of National Defense (DND) and Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) renewed their commitment yesterday to defeat the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) and its armed wing.

The statement came on the heels of an attack by communist rebels last Friday that killed a policeman and two other civilians in Eastern Samar.

“The CPP-NPA (New People’s Army) declared war, bringing untold misery to our people. This is war. We win some and we lose some. Our security forces should accept these loses as the price we pay to preserve our freedom and democracy,” Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said, referring to the Eastern Samar incident.

The military vowed to maintain its relentless operations against what it now tags as communist terrorists, through the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC), which also called on insurgents to lay down their arms and return to the folds of the law.

Reports said Friday’s attack happened at around 4 p.m. as five police officers of the 1st Eastern Samar Provincial Mobile Force Company based in Barangay Lunang in the town of Dolores were riding a patrol vehicle headed for the police provincial headquarters.

Upon reaching a road at Barangay Libuton in Borongan City, a suspected landmine or improvised explosive device (IED) hit their vehicle followed by gunfire from armed NPA rebels.

Civilians aboard a tricycle following the patrol car were caught in the blast. Pat. Mark Jerome Rama and civilian Agripena Avilla Traboco, 69, were killed.

Lorenzana, asked about the timing of the attack considering current efforts by the Duterte administration to revive the peace talks, said the CPP-NPA usually launches such attacks on the eve of peace talks “to project their so-called strength.”

But despite what happened, the move to resume peace negotiations will continue as well as “our efforts to bring them down, to join the society for those who are willing.”

“So will our combat operations (continue) against their armed components who continue to wage war. No let-up even during peace talks,” Lorenzana said.

He stressed that Duterte has decided to resume the talks and “we support it. But our troops will continue their operations specially in support of NTF-ELCAC.”

No holiday truce

AFP spokesman, Brig. Gen. Edgard Arevalo slammed the NPA’s “deplorable act of murdering a civilian and wounding fourteen others.”

He said such an attack “affirmed the (AFP’s) decision not to recommend the declaration of a unilateral ceasefire with the CTG this Yuletide season.”

“The abominable crime that also killed a policeman shows what these terrorist members of the New People’s Army are capable of: an evil of unconscionable degree and timing,” he added.

Arevalo said the attack was done “on a Christmas season when everyone’s longing is to be home to celebrate the holidays with family. Instead, the bereaved relatives will be mourning their dead.”

He said the CPP-NPA “merely confirmed who they really are – opportunists in advancing peace negotiations and transgressors of human rights masquerading to be pro-people.”

Arevalo said the AFP calls on the Filipino people to unite against “these terrorists. They should never allow these malefactors in their communities. They should be wary of wolves in sheep’s clothing that lurks around them. Parents are forewarned of the beasts that have devoured the future of many unwitting minor children who were lured into joining the terrorist NPA.”

ARMED FORCES OF THE PHILIPPINES DEPARTMENT OF NATIONAL DEFENSE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte, family safe after strong Davao del Sur quake
By Alexis Romero | 8 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte and his family were safe as a strong earthquake hit parts of Mindanao on Sunday, Malacañang...
Headlines
fb tw
Earthquake shocks southern Mindanao
By Franco Luna | 11 hours ago
The quake was felt as far as Davao City, according to reports from The STAR.
Headlines
fb tw
NDRRMC checks for damage after magnitude 6.9 Davao del Sur earthquake
By Franco Luna | 9 hours ago
The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said assessment operations in the wake of damage caused by...
Headlines
fb tw
Robredo: PDEA chief supportive in private, dismissive in interviews
By Franco Luna | 14 hours ago
"Ilang beses na, ang sinasabi sa ikan, iba yung sinasabi sa media," she said of PDEA chief Aaron Aquino.
Headlines
fb tw
Fact check: Makati abduction an 'isolated incident'?
By Franco Luna | 12 hours ago
"I think that particular incident is isolated. I have not heard of any kidnapping cases reported whether by the media or by...
Headlines
fb tw
Latest
1 hour ago
6.9 quake jolts Davao del Sur
By Helen Flores | 1 hour ago
At least four persons, including a six-year-old child, were reported killed following a destructive 6.9 magnitude earthquake...
Headlines
fb tw
1 hour ago
Tagle: Spread the Good News, not fake news
By Evelyn Macairan | 1 hour ago
With the speedy dissemination of information, Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle yesterday urged the faithful to...
Headlines
fb tw
1 hour ago
No shutdown of Baguio to tourists – mayor
By Artemio Dumlao | 1 hour ago
Tourists will still be able to visit Baguio City as the rehabilitation of the country’s Summer Capital will be gradual,...
Headlines
fb tw
1 hour ago
MWSS to present revised contracts to water firms
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
The Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System is ready to present revised agreements to the two water concessionaires once...
Headlines
fb tw
1 hour ago
Lacson hits ‘vague’ provisions in budget projects in 2020 budget
By Paolo Romero | 1 hour ago
The proposed P4.1-trillion General Appropriations Bill that President Duterte is set to sign into law is riddled with billions...
Headlines
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with