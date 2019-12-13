SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SEA GAMES
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Photo shows Justice Usec. Emmeline Aglipay-Villar.
Emmeline Aglipay-Villar, Instagram
Villar inhibits from DOJ's water deals review
(Philstar.com) - December 13, 2019 - 5:44pm

MANILA, Philippines — Department of Justice Undersecretary Emmeline Aglipay-Villar has inhibited from the agency’s review and renegotiation of water concession agreements between the government and firms Maynilad and Manila Water.

In a memorandum dated Friday, Villar said she is inhibiting “to eliminate any cloud of doubt on the impartiality of the department’s review and renegotiation of the water concession agreements with the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System that my affinity to the owners of PrimeWater Infrastructure Corp. has brought.”

Villar is the wife of Department of Public Works and Highways Secretary Mark Villar, son of businessman Manny Villar and Sen. Cynthia Villar, who own the water company.

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra earlier said he has told the undersecretary to inhibit from the agency’s review.

“I requested Usec. Villar to inhibit herself na lang to dispel suspicions that the DOJ contract review may not be completely objective due to an alleged possible conflict of interest,” Guevarra said.

He added: “It’s unfair to Usec. Villar who has always acted with [professionalism] but the circumstances call for it. One thing I can say, any good lawyer will come to the same findings and conclusion.”

News website Politiko on Wednesday pointed out that Villar is the undersecretary in charge of the DOJ legal staff, Office of the Solicitor General and Office of the Government Corporate Counsel—all involved in reviewing the concession deals the government signed with Maynilad and Manila Water in 1997.

During his initial tirade against the two water firms, Duterte mentioned there were people like Villar who could handle the water distibution. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE EMMELINE AGLIPAY VILLAR
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Here's why the Philippines is importing galunggong and why it matters
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
Is the bulk import of galunggong and other fish indeed necessary? Here’s what we found.
Headlines
fb tw
No ‘crony’ takeover of water firms – Palace
By Alexis Romero | 19 hours ago
President Duterte’s pressuring the country’s top water distributors is meant to protect the interests of the people...
Headlines
fb tw
Duterte to veto unconstitutional budget provisions
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 19 hours ago
Whatever would be deemed unconstitutional in the 2020 national budget will surely end up vetoed by President Duterte, Malacañang...
Headlines
fb tw
House eyeing Cha-cha approval next month
By Jess Diaz | 19 hours ago
The House of Representatives is eyeing the plenary approval of Charter change proposals next month.
Headlines
fb tw
Chinese research ships to get permits only when exploring undisputed seas
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 1 day ago
China has expressed its willingness to abide by international law after issuing a new policy on marine scientific research...
Headlines
fb tw
Latest
57 minutes ago
No Aeta eviction after 7-day notice, but checkpoint put up — IP watchdog
By Ratziel San Juan | 57 minutes ago
While any eviction has yet to take place, a checkpoint now reportedly stands near the community and has since sowed fear among...
Headlines
fb tw
1 hour ago
Grab: Surge in price due to higher demand
1 hour ago
Grab country head Bryan Cu on Wednesday said the surge in booking prices are caused by higher demand.
Headlines
fb tw
1 hour ago
Villar inhibits from DOJ's water deals review
1 hour ago
Department of Justice Undersecretary Emmeline Aglipay is the wife of Department of Public Works and Highways Secretary...
Headlines
fb tw
19 hours ago
‘They’ is Word of the Year
By Janvic Mateo | 19 hours ago
“They” – a rather basic and unassuming term that has been used for centuries – has been named as the...
Headlines
fb tw
19 hours ago
Revival of peace talks to be announced
By Mayen Jaymalin | 19 hours ago
President Duterte is set to make the announcement on the formal resumption of peace talks with the Communist Party of the...
Headlines
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with