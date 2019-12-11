SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SEA GAMES
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
He said Cayetano, who is also chairman of the private entity that organized the athletic event, would also be investigated because his office cannot be selective.
STAR/File
Palace says Cayetano enjoys right to be presumed innocent
Alexis Romero (The Philippine Star) - December 11, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano enjoys the right to be presumed innocent until proven guilty, Malacañang maintained yesterday, after the Office of the Ombudsman said the lawmaker would be covered by its probe on the issues that hounded the Philippines’ hosting of the 30th Southeast Asian (SEA) Games.

Last Monday, Ombudsman Samuel Martires revealed he has formed a seven-member fact-finding panel that would look into how the SEA Games funds were spent. He said Cayetano, who is also chairman of the private entity that organized the athletic event, would also be investigated because his office cannot be selective.

Malacañang sees nothing wrong in the motu propio act, with presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo saying the anti-graft office is just reacting to reports of supposed irregularities committed by the Philippine Southeast Asian Games Organizing Committee (PHISGOC).

“That is the task of the ombudsman. It can initiate on its own or motu propio to investigate any complaint of irregularities even without a complainant complaining before it,” Panelo said yesterday, noting that even Cayetano welcomed the move.

Pressed if the Speaker still enjoys the trust and confidence of the President, he said that Duterte, as a lawyer, would weigh accusations based on evidence. – With Christina Mendez

ALAN PETER CAYETANO SEA GAMES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Noynoy Aquino lands in hospital
By Ghio Ong | 1 day ago
Amid speculations about his health, former president Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III was admitted to the Makati Medical...
Headlines
fb tw
Duterte threatens to 'expropriate everything' from water firms
By Alexis Romero | 6 hours ago
Duterte said he would seize water distribution from Manila Water and Maynilad if he is not satisfied with their explanation...
Headlines
fb tw
Palace says Makati kidnapping an 'isolated' case but people should be alert when out
By Ratziel San Juan | 11 hours ago
Panelo said that citizens who are afraid to go out “should always be alert whenever they’re out.”
Headlines
fb tw
'No one should feel threatened': Robredo to release 'drug war' report next week
12 hours ago
No one should feel threatened by the report on the government's campaign against illegal drugs that Vice President Leni Robredo...
Headlines
fb tw
Philippine Coalition for the ICC: Use of deadly force valid, but must be justified
By Franco Luna | 11 hours ago
"Pero kung wala naman talagang panlalaban [ay] wala talagang dahilan para papatayin mo."
Headlines
fb tw
Latest
1 hour ago
Bono teams up with Red Cross to deliver blood using drones
By Scott Garceau | 1 hour ago
U2 – the band named after a spy plane during the 1950s – is pushing drone technology to save lives. Or, at least,...
Headlines
fb tw
1 hour ago
Black Eyed Peas to sing praise for SEAG athletes
By Ricky Lo | 1 hour ago
The 10 songs that rap band Black Eyed Peas will be performing at the closing ceremony of the 30th Southeast Asian Games at...
Headlines
fb tw
1 hour ago
54th Malasakit Center opens in Binangonan
1 hour ago
A week after his Malasakit Center bill was signed into law, Sen. Christopher Go yesterday joined the launch of the 54th Malasakit...
Headlines
fb tw
1 hour ago
Human Rights Day: Palace hits Reds for recruiting kids
By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
Malacañang lambasted communist rebels for allegedly recruiting children to become child warriors just days after President...
Headlines
fb tw
1 hour ago
Senate, House set to approve 2020 budget
By Jess Diaz | 1 hour ago
The Senate and the House of Representatives are set to approve their common version of the proposed P4.1-trillion 2020 national...
Headlines
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with