SC reverses dismissal of graft charges vs Lito Lapid

MANILA, Philippines — The Supreme Court has reversed the decision of anti-graft court Sandiganbayan to dismiss the graft charges against Sen. Lito Lapid.

In September 2016, the Sandiganbayan dismissed the graft case against the former Pampanga governor and three others in connection with the P728-million fertilizer fund scam.

The anti-graft court granted Lapid's motion to drop the charges due to the delays in the preliminary investigation of the Office of the Ombudsman.

JUST IN | The Supreme Court reverses the Sandiganbayan's dismissal of the graft charges against Sen. Lito Lapid on the fertilizer fund scam. (via News5 / @dqdevera) pic.twitter.com/8Z2cZwLXOs — ONE News PH (@onenewsph) December 5, 2019

The Sandiganbayan ruling noted that three years and a month were consumed in the ombudsman's preliminary investigation.

In its decision dated December 5, the SC Second Division ruled that Lapid's right to speedy disposition of cases was not violated .

The high court declared that Lapid, Malayan Pacific Trading Corp. incorporators Ma. Victoria Aquino-Abubakar, Leolita Aquino and DA Vasquez Macro- Licro Fertilizer Resources proprietor Dexter Alexander Vasquez were allowed considerable time before invoking the right to speedy disposition.

Following this decision, the SC directed the Sandiganbayan to resolve the criminal case against Lapid and three others over their alleged involvement in the 2004 fertilizer fund scam.