SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SEA GAMES
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Sen. Lito Lapid was charged with graft over his alleged involvement in the 2004 fertilizer fund scam.
The STAR/Edd Gumban, file
SC reverses dismissal of graft charges vs Lito Lapid
(Philstar.com) - December 5, 2019 - 3:37pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Supreme Court has reversed the decision of anti-graft court Sandiganbayan to dismiss the graft charges against Sen. Lito Lapid.

In September 2016, the Sandiganbayan dismissed the graft case against the former Pampanga governor and three others in connection with the P728-million fertilizer fund scam.

The anti-graft court granted Lapid's motion to drop the charges due to the delays in the preliminary investigation of the Office of the Ombudsman.

The Sandiganbayan ruling noted that three years and a month were consumed in the ombudsman's preliminary investigation.

In its decision dated December 5, the SC Second Division ruled that Lapid's right to speedy disposition of cases was not violated.

The high court declared that Lapid, Malayan Pacific Trading Corp. incorporators Ma. Victoria Aquino-Abubakar, Leolita Aquino and DA Vasquez Macro-Licro Fertilizer Resources proprietor Dexter Alexander Vasquez were allowed considerable time before invoking the right to speedy disposition.

Following this decision, the SC directed the Sandiganbayan to resolve the criminal case against Lapid and three others over their alleged involvement in the 2004 fertilizer fund scam.

Lapid was charged with graft in November 2015 over the alleged anomalous purchase of liquid fertilizers worth P4.7 million. – Patricia Lourdes Viray

GRAFT LITO LAPID SUPREME COURT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
New Army chief named
By Jaime Laude | 18 hours ago
The Philippine Army will have a new commander following President Duterte’s designation of incumbent Lucena City-based...
Headlines
fb tw
Foreign POGO workers face deportation
By Mayen Jaymalin | 18 hours ago
More than a hundred foreign workers employed by Philippine offshore gaming operators in the country are facing deportation...
Headlines
fb tw
Duterte orders filing of 'economic sabotage' charges vs water firms
1 day ago
President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered the filing of criminal, civil and administrative charges against all those involved...
Headlines
fb tw
State workers to get P10,000 incentive
By Christina Mendez | 18 hours ago
Government employees will be getting an incentive of up to P10,000 on top of their 13th month pay and Christmas bonuses.
Headlines
fb tw
Manila Water offers compromise on P7.4 billion award
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 18 hours ago
Ayala-led Manila Water Co. Inc. is willing to come up with a “workable solution” with the government on a recent...
Headlines
fb tw
Latest
13 minutes ago
Water companies should be held accountable for 'bad service' — Atienza
By Franco Luna | 13 minutes ago
"These water companies should be made accountable for their inadequate service. Singil sila ng singil pero wala tayong nakukuhang...
Headlines
fb tw
1 hour ago
BCDA on Aeta eviction notice: No forcible demolition in New Clark City
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 hour ago
Maniego, who received the notice from the BCDA on Monday, said around 500 Aeta families would be displaced with nowhere to...
Headlines
fb tw
2 hours ago
DENR to focus on San Juan river cleanup in January 2020
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 hours ago
Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu described San Juan river as the “dirtiest” waterway in Metro Manila.
Headlines
fb tw
2 hours ago
De Lima backs live coverage of Ampatuan massacre verdict
By Franco Luna | 2 hours ago
"Will true and complete justice be served? Or will impunity continue to reign in this country?"
Headlines
fb tw
4 hours ago
Literacy group blames Philippines' reading comprehension rank on study materials
By Franco Luna | 4 hours ago
Asked why the country ranked last, RAP President Frederick Perez said, "I think we ranked at 79th because our students are...
Headlines
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with