SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SEA GAMES
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
In this Sept. 18, 2018 photo, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana meets US Secretary of Defense Jim mattis at the Pentagon in Washington DC. Lorenzana said passing the Human Security Act would be a better arrangement for the security concern in Mindanao.
US DoD/Air Force Master Sgt. Angelita Lawrence
Lorenzana recommends no further extension of martial law in Mindanao
(Philstar.com) - December 4, 2019 - 2:22pm

MANILA, Philippines — Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana on Wednesday said he submitted to President Rodrigo Duterte his recommendation to no longer put all of Mindanao under martial law in 2020.

The region has been under martial law since May 2017.

A News5 report quoted Lorenzana as saying that “it’s time to go back to normal.”

The recommendation to no longer extend martial law in Mindanao was based on the assessment of the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Philippine National Police, the report added.

Congress readily agreed to extend martial law in the region three times. The latest extension is until December 31.

The Defense chief last month said that martial law in Mindanao “has been too long.”

"We can do our job especially if the Senate or Congress can pass the Human Security Act to strengthen our law enforcement. That's a better arrangement than the martial law," Lorenzana said then.

RELATED: PNP backs lifting of martial law in Mindanao

President Rodrigo Duterte first placed Mindanao under martial law through Proclamation No. 216, which was issued in response to clashes in Marawi Citu between government forces enforcing the arrest of Abu Sayyaf leader Isnilon Hapilon.

He has since extended the martial law rule in the region three times.

RELATED: Duterte is open to Mindanao martial law extension. Is that an effective response vs terrorism?

All extensions were approved by both chambers of the Congress, while the Supreme Court upheld the legality and factual bases of Duterte’s martial law declaration and its subsequent extensions.

Last July, the president said he would not hesitate to extend the declaration again if security officials will recommend it.

“If the local government unit, the governors, mayors and even the congressmen would find that it could be in the best interest of the Filipinos in Mindanao, I would not hesitate to say yes,” Duterte said.

Martial law was welcomed by business groups and local officials, who said it would make the region more stable and attractive to investors. Human rights groups claim, however, that martial law has led to abuses in Mindanao, parts of which have had a heavy military presence even before the declaration. — Kristine Joy Patag with report from News5/Pat Mangune

DELFIN LORENZANA DEPARTMENT OF NATIONAL DEFENSE MARTIAL LAW MINDANAO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for December 4
By Rosette Adel | 1 day ago
Several classes remain suspended on Wednesday, December 4 due to Typhoon “Tisoy.”
Headlines
fb tw
Philippines lowest in reading comprehension among 79 countries
By Ratziel San Juan | 17 hours ago
The Philippines had an average reading score of 340, more than 200 points below China (555) and more than 100 points less...
Headlines
fb tw
LIVE Updates: Typhoon Tisoy
By PhilstarLIVE | 1 day ago
Here are the latest on the track and other updates about Typhoon Tisoy.
Headlines
fb tw
Duterte slams water concessionaires
By Alexis Romero | 14 hours ago
A furious President Duterte yesterday threatened to file charges of economic sabotage against the private water concessionaires...
Headlines
fb tw
Typhoon Tisoy leaves trail of destruction
By Helen Flores | 14 hours ago
Typhoon Tisoy left a trail of destruction across the Philippines yesterday, bringing heavy rains and prompting preemptive...
Headlines
fb tw
Latest
5 minutes ago
Filipino climate activists call on world leaders to act on climate crisis
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 5 minutes ago
Countries are currently in crucial talks in the 2019 UN Climate Conference—known as COP25—aimed finalizing rules...
Headlines
fb tw
1 hour ago
DepEd welcomes PISA results, recognizes 'gaps' in education quality
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 hour ago
The Department said it will take measures to attain quality basic education by launching the “Sulong EduKalidad”...
Headlines
fb tw
2 hours ago
Typhoon Tisoy leaves at least 11 dead
2 hours ago
PAGASA lifted all tropical cyclone warning signals in the country in its 11 a.m. bulletin.
Headlines
fb tw
2 hours ago
Transco counters NGCP: Philippine power grid is vulnerable
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 2 hours ago
The National Transmission Commission opposed the claims of the National Grid Corporation that the Philippines' power grid...
Headlines
fb tw
2 hours ago
Ex-police chief turned LTFRB regional director axed over alleged extortion
By Ratziel San Juan | 2 hours ago
Investigation also showed that the LTFRB Bicol region director was also protecting "colorum" vehicles.
Headlines
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with