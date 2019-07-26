Duterte cool to extending martial law in Mindanao

MANILA, Philippines — President Duterte is not inclined to extend anew martial law in Mindanao although he admitted the region remains a security concern.

Duterte said he would assess the security situation based on the recommendation of security officials and also weigh the sentiments of stakeholders in the region.

“If the local government unit, the governors, mayors and even the congressmen would find that it could be in the best interest of the Filipinos in Mindanao, I would not hesitate to say yes,” Duterte said during the inauguration of the Candon City bypass road in Ilocos Sur last night.

Duterte placed all of Mindanao, which makes up roughly one third of the country and is home to 20 million people, under martial law following deadly clashes between security forces and Islamist militants in Marawi City in 2017.

The Constitution only allows martial law for 60 days in the event of rebellion or invasion but Duterte asked Congress to extend military rule in the region, citing security concerns.

Congress has allowed the extension of martial law until the end of the year.

Earlier this week, National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon Jr. said he would likely push for the fourth extension of martial law by one more year, but only in some provinces in Mindanao.

Esperson cited threats brought about by the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) and the New People’s Army in southern Mindanao.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) said it would rely on the judgment of local officials if they would still want martial law to continue.

“AFP will take into account the judgment of (local chief executives), the assessment of the National Security Adviser and other government agencies as well as actual situation on ground before it comes up with its recommendation to the commander-in-chief through the secretary of national defense,” AFP spokesman Brig. Gen. Edgard Arevalo said.

Presidential daughter and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio has proposed the lifting of martial law, exempting the city. – With Jaime Laude, Edith Regalado