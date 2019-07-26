NEW ON NETFLIX
PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
SOUTH CHINA SEA
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Duterte said he would assess the security situation based on the recommendation of security officials and also weigh the sentiments of stakeholders in the region.
File
Duterte cool to extending martial law in Mindanao
Christina Mendez (The Philippine Star) - July 26, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — President Duterte is not inclined to extend anew martial law in Mindanao although he admitted the region remains a security concern.

Duterte said he would assess the security situation based on the recommendation of security officials and also weigh the sentiments of stakeholders in the region.

“If the local government unit, the governors, mayors and even the congressmen would find that it could be in the best interest of the Filipinos in Mindanao, I would not hesitate to say yes,” Duterte said during the inauguration of the Candon City bypass road in Ilocos Sur last night.

Duterte placed all of Mindanao, which makes up roughly one third of the country and is home to 20 million people, under martial law following deadly clashes between security forces and Islamist militants in Marawi City in 2017.

The Constitution only allows martial law for 60 days in the event of rebellion or invasion but Duterte asked Congress to extend military rule in the region, citing security concerns.

Congress has allowed the extension of martial law until the end of the year.

Earlier this week, National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon Jr. said he would likely push for the fourth extension of martial law by one more year, but only in some provinces in Mindanao.

Esperson cited threats brought about by the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) and the New People’s Army in southern Mindanao.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) said it would rely on the judgment of local officials if they would still want martial law to continue.

“AFP will take into account the judgment of (local chief executives), the assessment of the National Security Adviser and other government agencies as well as actual situation on ground before it comes up with its recommendation to the commander-in-chief through the secretary of national defense,” AFP spokesman Brig. Gen. Edgard Arevalo said.

Presidential daughter and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio has proposed the lifting of martial law, exempting the city. – With Jaime Laude, Edith Regalado

MARTIAL LAW RODRIGO DUTERTE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Philippines not informed of Chinese warship sail-by in Tawi-Tawi
9 hours ago
The Philippines was not informed of a Chinese warship passing through its waters in the past months.
Headlines
Metro Manila mayors to clear national roads within 60 days
8 hours ago
The Metro Manila mayors on Thursday heed the call of President Rodrigo Duterte on clearing the national roads and agreed to...
Headlines
Duterte officially endorsed sex tourism, trafficking in Boracay during SONA — solon
By Rosette Adel | 1 day ago
A lawmaker from a women’s party-list said President Duterte advertised sex tourism in Boracay in his SONA.
Headlines
Palace: Duterte may veto Security of Tenure bill if...
By Alexis Romero | 7 hours ago
The bill, which aims to clarify the existing ban on labor-only contracting, will lapse into law on July 27 if the president...
Headlines
Groups condemn killing of red-tagged human rights lawyer
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 9 hours ago
The killing of another lawyer in Negros highlights the dire consequences of red-tagging on the lives of human rights def...
Headlines
Latest
1 hour ago
Law signed hiking tobacco excise tax
By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
President Duterte yesterday signed into law a bill raising the excise tax on tobacco products to support the government’s...
Headlines
1 hour ago
Gov’t to assist jailed Pinay in Kota, but…
By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
The government will provide legal assistance to a Filipina arrested for trafficking shabu in Sabah, but will let the law...
Headlines
1 hour ago
House to initiate dialogues for Duterte’s priority bills
By Jess Diaz | 1 hour ago
The House of Representatives will initiate regular meetings with senators and Cabinet officials to speed up the approval...
Headlines
1 hour ago
Duterte expects better performance from Cabinet
By Christina Mendez | 1 hour ago
President Duterte is expecting members of his Cabinet to perform better in the last half of his term despite a high net satisfaction...
Headlines
1 hour ago
Lawmaker resigns on 3rd day of 18th Congress
By Delon Porcalla | 1 hour ago
A neophyte member of the House of Representatives from a new party-list organization tendered his resignation on Wednesday...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with