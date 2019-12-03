SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SEA GAMES
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Philippine Southeast Asian Games Organizing Committee COO Ramon Suzara answers questions during a press conference in Pasay City yesterday.
Ernie Peñaredondo
PHISGOC: We need to finish all SEA Games events by December 11
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - December 3, 2019 - 5:12pm

MANILA, Philippines — Regardless of the weather conditions caused by Typhoon Tisoy, all SEA Games events would have to be completed by noon of December 11 to make way for the scheduled closing ceremony later that evening, an official of the organizing committee said Tuesday. 

"Hopefully these adjustments won't affect their performance, but again, it's out of our control. [And] we must finish at December 11 if necessary," Ramon Suzara, Philippine Southeast Asian Games Organizing Committee (PHISGOC) chief operating officer, told reporters at a press briefing. 

He also said the athletes would not be forfeited as a result of the weather conditions.

"The technical delegates are aware of these weather conditions. We do not forfeit unless there is a delay on the transportation, but we make sure that the athletes arrive on time, it's part of our role as organizers and the role of the participating team," he said.  

"We make sure that there should be no forfeit."

Internationally named Typhoon Kammuri, "Tisoy" pounded the Philippines on Tuesday morning and prompted the closure of four terminals in the Ninoy Aquino International Airport. 

Suzara said the "big bulk" of potentially stranded athletes were from Indonesia, as they were slated to depart by 9 p.m. on Tuesday night. According to him, the accommodations department of PHISGOC were ready to have the delegations stay for another night if the need arose. 

Foreign sports reporters also expressed concern over the evening's football matches at the Rizal Memorial Stadium which were likely affected by the heavy rains. Suzara, however, said that contingencies were in place for these, as well as for departing and arriving athletes. 

"We need to evaluate if it's safe to play. We'll have to apologize that the athletes will have to wait for two to three hours, [but] the technical delegate must decide as soon as possible," Suzara said.

"At the moment, [according to] the competition manager, it's still okay."

He assured the public that the technical delegates were well aware of the scheduling and format adjustments they were making amid the inclement weather caused by Typhoon Tisoy. However, he said that the priority was to give the athletes six hours of rest in between matches and trainings. 

Suzara also cited the Olympic Games once had to hold games at midnight as well, and that such adjustments were perfectly reasonable to make. 

As a result of the weather, events under the windsurfing competition had to be halted as a precaution. The triathlon events, too, were held earlier than initially scheduled.

Meanwhile, "Tisoy" continues to move westward after significantly weakening its winds which are now down to 140 kilometres per hour, along with maximum gusts of 195 kph.

2019 PHILIPPINE SEA GAMES ORGANIZING COMMITTEE SEA GAMES SEAGAMES2019ARTICLE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
LIVE Updates: Typhoon Tisoy
By PhilstarLIVE | 11 hours ago
Here are the latest on the track and other updates about Typhoon Tisoy.
Headlines
fb tw
Walang pasok: Class suspensions for December 3
By Rosette Adel | 1 day ago
Several LGUs suspended classes for December 3 in anticipation of the landfall of Typhoon Tisoy.
Headlines
fb tw
Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for December 4
By Rosette Adel | 5 hours ago
Several classes remain suspended on Wednesday, December 4 due to Typhoon “Tisoy.”
Headlines
fb tw
SEA Games creative director confirms 'standard practice' pre-taped cauldron lighting
9 hours ago
The creative director of the opening ceremony of the 30th Southeast Asian Games confirmed that the lighting of the cauldron...
Headlines
fb tw
Bringing heavy rains and violent winds, Typhoon Tisoy tears through southern Luzon
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 9 hours ago
The typhoon earlier weakened after hitting land over Sorsogon province but it was still “powerful,” PAGASA s...
Headlines
fb tw
Latest
3 hours ago
Citing academic freedom, Supreme Court declares PhiLSAT unconstitutional
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 3 hours ago
The Supreme Court declared the memorandum order of the Legal Education Board (LEB) requiring aspiring law students to take...
Headlines
fb tw
4 hours ago
'Manila' for SEA Games opening not meant to exclude anyone — Floy Quintos
By Franco Luna | 4 hours ago
"There's nothing political or exclusionist about it. We just really needed a song everyone could sing. That was the whole...
Headlines
fb tw
5 hours ago
Duterte: I'll stop riding motorcycles when I'm dead
By Ratziel San Juan | 5 hours ago
Despite a history of health problems attributed to motorcycle crashes, President Rodrigo Duterte said he will never stop...
Headlines
fb tw
6 hours ago
De Lima files bill empowering disability council on int'l day of PWDs
By Franco Luna | 6 hours ago
"Malinaw sa akin: Hindi awa ang kailangan nila, kundi ang malalim na pag-unawa sa kanilang sitwasyon," De Lima said.
Headlines
fb tw
6 hours ago
Slightly weaker 'Tisoy' en route to Mindoro provinces
6 hours ago
“It slightly weakened but it is still strong,” weather specialist Benison Estareja said in Filipino.
Headlines
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with