A child (C) wades through a flooded road following the passage of Typhoon Kammuri in Legaspi City, Albay province, south of Manila on December 3, 2019.
AFP/Razvale Sayat
Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for December 4
Rosette Adel (Philstar.com) - December 3, 2019 - 1:29pm

MANILA, Philippines—Classes in some areas will remain suspended on Wednesday, December 4 due to Typhoon “Tisoy.”

A number of local government units announced class suspensions in anticipation of the continued inclement weather.

PAGASA advised the public of frequent to continuous heavy with isolated intense rains over several parts of the country including Mindoro Provinces, Metro Manila, Central Luzon, Rizal, and Northern Quezon including Polillo Islands until Wednesday morning.

Tisoy, that battered southern Luzon, is expected to leave the Philippine area of responsibility by Thursday morning.

Here’s a running list of areas with class suspensions on December 4, Wednesday. Can't view the list? (Click here):

