EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
President Rodrigo Duterte waves at the members of the send-off party as he departs for Manila at the Gimhae Air Base in Busan, South Korea on Nov. 26, 2019.
Presidential photo/Arman Baylon
Duterte claims dumping bodies of drug lords in Manila Bay, Laguna Lake
(Philstar.com) - November 29, 2019 - 11:19am

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte claimed that he had dumped bodies of drug personalities in the waters of Manila Bay and Laguna Lake.

Defending his administration's anti-narcotics campaign, the president reiterated that the drug problem in the country caused a "social dysfunction of the majority of our countrymen."

"Hindi lang ninyo alamBaka hindi niyo alam ilan tinapon ko diyan sa Manila Bay," Duterte said in a Malacañang event Thursday evening.

(You just don't know it. Maybe you don't know how maby bodies I have dumped there in Manila Bay.)

Addressing criticisms against his so-called war on drugs, the president said he does not need to announce all his moves linked to the campaign.

"Bakit? Nag-a-announce ba kami na 'yang drug lord si ano tinapon ko sa ano — Laguna de Bay? 'Yung isa hinulog ko doon sa Mountain Province doon sa ravine? Do I have to advertise that?" he said.

(Why? Are we announcing that this certain drug lord I dumped him in — Laguna Lake? The other one I pushed him in the ravines of Mountain Province.)

Duterte stressed that those who have been killed in the drug war are those who decided to resist law enforcement.

The government's campaign against illegal drugs had been receiving criticisms due to thousands of extrajudicial killings and human rights violations linked in the conduct of the campaign.

The president, however, dismissed human rights saying that it will not help in eradicating the drug problem in the country.

"Don't think about human rights. That will not help. Human rights will not be there forever. But the government and the Filipino will last — will be here until kingdom come," he said.

Duterte's campaign promise in the May 2016 elections was to end the drug problem in the Philippines in three to six months. More than three years into his term, the president admitted that the illegal drug trade in the country has worsened. — Patricia Lourdes Viray

LAGUNA DE BAY MANILA BAY RODRIGO DUTERTE WAR ON DRUGS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Typhoon on course to hit Philippines, seen to dampen hosting of SEA Games
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 day ago
Typhoon Kammuri, still outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility, is headed toward southern Luzon with peak winds of 120...
Headlines
fb tw
Cayetano: Hold me accountable after SEAG
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 13 hours ago
No sacred cows; Rody may tap retired COA auditors.
Headlines
fb tw
Duterte on Robredo: She made an a**hole of herself
By Christina Mendez | 13 hours ago
In her brief stint as anti-drug czar, Vice President Leni Robredo “made an a**hole of herself,” President Duterte...
Headlines
fb tw
SEA Games hotels told: Ensure maximum hospitality
By Catherine Talavera | 13 hours ago
Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat is urging Metro Manila hotels to see to it that the Filipino brand of hospitality...
Headlines
fb tw
Duterte might take direct hand in PNP
By Christina Mendez | 13 hours ago
President Duterte would rather take the helm for now of the 190-strong Philippine National Police rather than allow it to...
Headlines
fb tw
Latest
40 minutes ago
Typhoon Kammuri further strengthens en route to Philippines
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 40 minutes ago
The typhoon is forecast to enter the country’s jurisdiction between Saturday evening and Sunday morning.
Headlines
fb tw
2 hours ago
Gov't urged to recognize women rights defenders' work, ensure their safety
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 hours ago
In a statement on the International Women Human Rights Defenders Day, CHR said women human rights defenders play crucial roles...
Headlines
fb tw
2 hours ago
Duterte sees 'no problem' in reported Chinese control of power grid
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 2 hours ago
China's State Grid Corporation owns 40% of the NGCP, a privately owned consortium.
Headlines
fb tw
13 hours ago
Typhoon threatens SEAG venues
By Elizabeth Marcelo | 13 hours ago
Tropical cyclone Kammuri has intensified into a typhoon, threatening the venues of the 30th Southeast Asian Games with heavy...
Headlines
fb tw
13 hours ago
Metro LGUs urged: Pass ordinance banning vape
By Emmanuel Tupas | 13 hours ago
A police official has urged local government units in Metro Manila to pass ordinances banning the sale of vapes.
Headlines
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with