Duterte claims dumping bodies of drug lords in Manila Bay, Laguna Lake

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte claimed that he had dumped bodies of drug personalities in the waters of Manila Bay and Laguna Lake.

Defending his administration's anti-narcotics campaign, the president reiterated that the drug problem in the country caused a "social dysfunction of the majority of our countrymen."

"Hindi lang ninyo alam . Baka hindi niyo alam ilan tinapon ko diyan sa Manila Bay," Duterte said in a Malacañang event Thursday evening.

(You just don't know it. Maybe you don't know how maby bodies I have dumped there in Manila Bay.)

Addressing criticisms against his so-called war on drugs, the president said he does not need to announce all his moves linked to the campaign.

"Bakit? Nag-a-announce ba kami na 'yang drug lord si ano tinapon ko sa ano — Laguna de Bay? 'Yung isa hinulog ko doon sa Mountain Province doon sa ravine? Do I have to advertise that?" he said.

(Why? Are we announcing that this certain drug lord I dumped him in — Laguna Lake? The other one I pushed him in the ravines of Mountain Province.)

Duterte stressed that those who have been killed in the drug war are those who decided to resist law enforcement.

The government's campaign against illegal drugs had been receiving criticisms due to thousands of extrajudicial killings and human rights violations linked in the conduct of the campaign .

The president, however, dismissed human rights saying that it will not help in eradicating the drug problem in the country.

"Don't think about human rights. That will not help. Human rights will not be there forever. But the government and the Filipino will last — will be here until kingdom come," he said.