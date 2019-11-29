Duterte claims dumping bodies of drug lords in Manila Bay, Laguna Lake

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte claimed that he had dumped bodies of drug personalities in the waters of Manila Bay and Laguna Lake.
Defending his administration's anti-narcotics campaign, the president reiterated that the drug problem in the country caused a "social dysfunction of
"Hindi
(You just don't know it. Maybe you don't know how
Addressing criticisms against his so-called war on drugs, the president said he
"Bakit? Nag-a-announce
(Why? Are we announcing that this certain drug lord I dumped him in — Laguna Lake? The other one I pushed him in the ravines of Mountain Province.)
Duterte stressed that those who have
The government's campaign against illegal drugs had been receiving criticisms
The president, however, dismissed human rights saying that it will not help in eradicating the drug problem in the country.
"Don't think about human rights. That will not help. Human rights will not be there forever. But the government and the Filipino will last — will be here until kingdom come," he said.
Duterte's campaign promise in the May 2016 elections was to end the drug problem in the Philippines in three to six months.
