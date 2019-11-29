EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang described as “completely groundless” the allegation that the State Grid Corp. of China (SGCC) poses a national security threat to the Philippines amid reports of its stake with the country’s grid operator.
The STAR/File
‘Shutdown of Philippines power by China groundless’
Janvic Mateo, Jaime Laude (The Philippine Star) - November 29, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — There is no reason to fear a possible shutdown of the Philippines’ power infrastructure by China’s grid operator, a Beijing official said yesterday.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang described as “completely groundless” the allegation that the State Grid Corp. of China (SGCC) poses a national security threat to the Philippines amid reports of its stake with the country’s grid operator.

“To my knowledge, the [SGCC] took part in the Transco project as a cooperation partner, providing safe, efficient and high-quality electricity services. The project is now operated, managed and maintained by the Philippine side, with the Chinese partner offering necessary technical support upon request,” he said at a press briefing in Beijing, referring to the Philippines’ National Transmission Corp.

“The allegation of China’s control over the Philippines’ power grid or threat to the country’s national security is completely groundless. Besides, the Chinese business also actively fulfills its social responsibilities,” he added, noting that the project has brought electricity to remote areas in the Philippines.

Earlier, Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian, chair of the Senate committee on energy, filed a resolution seeking an investigation on the reported 40 percent stake of the SGCC with the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP), which operates Transco.

Various reports alleged that the setup allows China’s grid operator to remotely shut down the Philippines’ power infrastructure, posing a threat to national security.

The NGCP has already allayed fears over China’s supposed control of the power grid, saying the stake of SGCC in the country’s grid operator is limited to its being only a technical adviser.

Geng maintained that the Philippines is China’s close and friendly neighbor, stressing that they support “Chinese businesses’ pursuit of practical, win-win cooperation in the Philippines in accordance with laws and regulations.”

“We hope certain individuals in the Philippines will look at cooperation with China in an open, objective and impartial manner. There is no need to worry about the sky falling or imagine trouble where there is none,” he added.

Presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo said he is leaving it up to the defense department to clarify the issue.

“Since that is a national security matter, I will defer to the position of the Department of National Defense as well as the NICA (National Intelligence Coordinating Agency) director,” Panelo said.

Duterte said he has not yet ordered an investigation of the matter as he has to see first how security officials view the situation.

In a previous interview, national security adviser Hemogenes Esperon Jr. said the Philippine government would not be that naïve to allow China or any foreign country to put the Philippines’ security at risk in relation to the NGCP transmission towers.

Even the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) said the issue is for the NGCP and the National Power Corp. (NPC) to resolve.

“We believe that matter is within the purview of the NGCP and also the NPC,” Brig. Gen. Edgard Arevalo, AFP spokesman, said adding that NGCP is privy to the contract and that necessary safeguards are in place.

But Arevalo said the AFP’s stand does not mean it’s ruling out discussing the security aspect of the issue with concerned agencies.            

CHINA’S GRID OPERATOR GENG SHUANG
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Palace: There’s indeed something wrong with SEA Games preps
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 14 hours ago
In a statement, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said inevitable problems arise before and during the multi-sports...
Headlines
fb tw
Typhoon on course to hit Philippines, seen to dampen hosting of SEA Games
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 12 hours ago
Typhoon Kammuri, still outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility, is headed toward southern Luzon with peak winds of 120...
Headlines
fb tw
Cayetano ready to face probe into SEA Games fiasco
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 13 hours ago
Philippine SEA Games Organizing Committee chairperson and House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano is ready to be held accountable...
Headlines
fb tw
De Lima files resolution investigating babies-for-sale trade
By Franco Luna | 7 hours ago
"This clandestine market where new-born babies are bought and sold in what they describe as "large-scale underground black...
Headlines
fb tw
NUJP hits back at PHISGOC: Don't blame media for SEA Games mess
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 15 hours ago
PHISGOC had told the media to focus on positive news instead of "isolated cases" of blunders the past days.
Headlines
fb tw
Latest
55 minutes ago
Duterte on Robredo: She made an a**hole of herself
By Christina Mendez | 55 minutes ago
In her brief stint as anti-drug czar, Vice President Leni Robredo “made an a**hole of herself,” President Duterte...
Headlines
fb tw
55 minutes ago
House bill seeks P8.4 billion more for rice farmers
By Edu Punay | 55 minutes ago
A ranking lawmaker yesterday pushed for a supplemental budget of P8.4 billion for this year to address needs of farmers severely...
Headlines
fb tw
55 minutes ago
‘Comfort women’ sue goverment before UN
55 minutes ago
For perpetuating a “culture of impunity” that discriminates against women, 24 grandmothers who survived the Japanese...
Headlines
fb tw
55 minutes ago
Duterte might take direct hand in PNP
By Christina Mendez | 55 minutes ago
President Duterte would rather take the helm for now of the 190-strong Philippine National Police rather than allow it to...
Headlines
fb tw
55 minutes ago
Twitter halts plan to remove inactive accounts
By Janvic Mateo | 55 minutes ago
Social media company Twitter has postponed its plan to remove inactive accounts pending the rollout of a system that would...
Headlines
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with