‘Shutdown of Philippines power by China groundless’

MANILA, Philippines — There is no reason to fear a possible shutdown of the Philippines’ power infrastructure by China’s grid operator, a Beijing official said yesterday.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang described as “completely groundless” the allegation that the State Grid Corp. of China (SGCC) poses a national security threat to the Philippines amid reports of its stake with the country’s grid operator.

“To my knowledge, the [SGCC] took part in the Transco project as a cooperation partner, providing safe, efficient and high-quality electricity services. The project is now operated, managed and maintained by the Philippine side, with the Chinese partner offering necessary technical support upon request,” he said at a press briefing in Beijing, referring to the Philippines’ National Transmission Corp.

“The allegation of China’s control over the Philippines’ power grid or threat to the country’s national security is completely groundless. Besides, the Chinese business also actively fulfills its social responsibilities,” he added, noting that the project has brought electricity to remote areas in the Philippines.

Earlier, Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian, chair of the Senate committee on energy, filed a resolution seeking an investigation on the reported 40 percent stake of the SGCC with the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP), which operates Transco.

Various reports alleged that the setup allows China’s grid operator to remotely shut down the Philippines’ power infrastructure, posing a threat to national security.

The NGCP has already allayed fears over China’s supposed control of the power grid, saying the stake of SGCC in the country’s grid operator is limited to its being only a technical adviser.

Geng maintained that the Philippines is China’s close and friendly neighbor, stressing that they support “Chinese businesses’ pursuit of practical, win-win cooperation in the Philippines in accordance with laws and regulations.”

“We hope certain individuals in the Philippines will look at cooperation with China in an open, objective and impartial manner. There is no need to worry about the sky falling or imagine trouble where there is none,” he added.

Presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo said he is leaving it up to the defense department to clarify the issue.

“Since that is a national security matter, I will defer to the position of the Department of National Defense as well as the NICA (National Intelligence Coordinating Agency) director,” Panelo said.

Duterte said he has not yet ordered an investigation of the matter as he has to see first how security officials view the situation.

In a previous interview, national security adviser Hemogenes Esperon Jr. said the Philippine government would not be that naïve to allow China or any foreign country to put the Philippines’ security at risk in relation to the NGCP transmission towers.

Even the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) said the issue is for the NGCP and the National Power Corp. (NPC) to resolve.

“We believe that matter is within the purview of the NGCP and also the NPC,” Brig. Gen. Edgard Arevalo, AFP spokesman, said adding that NGCP is privy to the contract and that necessary safeguards are in place.

But Arevalo said the AFP’s stand does not mean it’s ruling out discussing the security aspect of the issue with concerned agencies.