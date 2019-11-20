Duterte assures due process for 2 Cabinet officials facing corruption probes

MANILA, Philippines — The two Cabinet members who are being investigated for alleged corruption should be accorded due process, President Rodrigo Duterte said.



Duterte confirmed that he has been informed about the two officials who have been accused of irregularities but he has yet to see the results of the probe.



"I have seen it (complaint) and they are investigating. I have yet to have the result," Duterte told reporters in Malacañang on Tuesday.



"If you are corrupt, I will summon you to my office and we will have a one-on-one talk... If there is (an anomaly), I’ll fire you. That's for sure...But let us observe due process," he added.



Last August, the Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission (PACC), the body formed by Duterte to look into allegations of irregularities against his appointees, revealed that it has received complaints against two Cabinet members.



PACC commissioner and spokesman Greco Belgica said the two officials, whom he refused to identify, have been cooperating with the investigation.