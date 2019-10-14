EXPLAINERS
PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
SOUTH CHINA SEA
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Journalist Maria Ressa (front L) leaves her office after she was arrested in Manila on February 13, 2019. Ressa, who has repeatedly clashed with President Rodrigo Duterte, was arrested in her Manila office on February 13 in what rights advocates called an act of "persecution."
AFP/Maria Tan
Citing due process, court sends back securities case vs Rappler board
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - October 14, 2019 - 7:12pm

MANILA, Philippines — A Pasig court ordered a re-investigation into charges of violations of the Securities and Regulations Code against executives of online news site Rappler.

Pasig Regional Trial Court Branch 159 Presiding Judge Elma Rafallo-Lingan ordered the suspension of proceedings and the remand of the case to the Office of the City Prosecutor in Pasig for the conduct of preliminary investigation.

Lingan also suspended proceedings on Anti-Dummy charges filed against the news site’s executives.

The court held that there was “undue haste” in the filing of criminal charges in the court and the accused’s rights to due process were violated.

Named as accused in the case are:

  • Maria Ressa, Rappler CEO
  • Glenda Gloria, managing editor
  • Manuel Ayala
  • Nico Jose Nolledo
  • Felica Atienza
  • James Velasquez

The case

The Rappler board told the court that the Pasig City prosecutor's office filed the Information or charge sheet against them despite their manifestation that they intend to file a motion for reconsideration.

Others who were facing charges did not receive a copy of the OCP's resolution before the Information was filed in court.

They also argued that the National Bureau of Investigation, the complainant in the case, did not inform them that they were also facing raps on violations of the Securities and Regulations Code. They said they only knew about the probe into their alleged violations of the Anti-Dummy Act.

The court held that the accused are given 15 days to file their appeal or motion for reconsideration 15 days from receipt of resolution, as it is “part of due process in preliminary investigation.”

“Verily, the undue haste in transmittal of the records of the case to the Court for the filing of Information against the accused violates the accused’s right to due process, guaranteed under the Constitution,” the Court said.

It added: “When the accused were deprived of this right, there is a denial of the right to a full preliminary investigation preparatory to the filing of the Information.”

Bail reduced

The court also reduced the cash bail bonds against Ressa and Gloria following their appeal.

Ressa explained to the court that her finances were stretched thin due to posting of cash bonds in the string of cases filed against her, while Gloria implored the court to lower the amount in light of her financial ability as journalist.

Their bail is now at P63,000 from P126,000 each, while Ressa’s travel bond has been reduced to P50,0000 from P100,000.

MARIA RESSA NATIONAL BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION PASIG CITY RAPPLER
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Urban planner blames politics for inaction on 'catastrophic' traffic predicted 43 years ago
By Franco Luna | 7 hours ago
"... it's short term and opportunistic not long term and visionary."
Headlines
Chief Justice Bersamin: 'No regrets' in SC stint
By Kristine Joy Patag | 8 hours ago
Chief Justice Bersamin has been with the SC for over a decade and has spent his last year at the high court as chief mag...
Headlines
Albayalde steps down as PNP chief amid 'ninja cops' issue
10 hours ago
General Oscar Albayalde stepped down as PNP chief as he battles allegations of coddling cops involved in drug recycling.
Headlines
Albayalde lost PNP personnel's confidence, Magalong says
By Artemio Dumlao | 4 hours ago
Police Gen. Oscar Albayalde, now on "non-duty" leave while waiting to retire from the Philippine National Police, stepped...
Headlines
Speakership term sharing may be scuttled — House leaders
By Jess Diaz | 1 day ago
The term-sharing arrangement between Reps. Alan Peter Cayetano of Taguig-Pateros and Lord Allan Velasco of Marinduque for...
Headlines
Latest
43 minutes ago
DOT: International tourist arrivals surpass 5-M mark
43 minutes ago
The Department of Tourism reported that the international tourist arrivals in the Philippines breached the five-million mark...
Headlines
2 hours ago
Philippines begins mass vaccinations after polio returns
2 hours ago
Years of falling vaccination rates, made worse by the botched rollout of a dengue vaccine, culminated in an outbreak of the...
Headlines
2 hours ago
BSP says 'no more confusion' between P1 and P5 with new coins
By Ratziel San Juan | 2 hours ago
“Pretty soon, there will be no more confusion between the P1 and P5, which will have a wave design on its edge,”...
Headlines
2 hours ago
What is PET Rule 65 and why are Robredo's lawyers bringing it up?
By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 hours ago
"If upon examination of such ballots and proof, and after making reasonable allowances into account, the protestant or...
Headlines
3 hours ago
Vietnam pulls movie depicting China's nine-dash line map
3 hours ago
Vietnam has pulled out animated DreamWorks film "Abominable" for depicting China's expansive claims in the South China S...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with