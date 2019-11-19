EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
This image shows the 2019 SEA Games cauldron that would be used during the torch lighting ceremony.
BCDA/Released
P55-M SEA Games cauldron cheaper than Singapore's, Cayetano counters
Rosette Adel (Philstar.com) - November 19, 2019 - 5:24pm

'Most classrooms now cost P2.5 million,' Rep. Salceda adds

MANILA, Philippines— House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano (Taguig), also the chair of the Philippine Southeast Asia Games Organizing Committee, on Tuesday defended the price of the controversial SEA Games cauldron.

According to Cayetano, the country’s SEA Games cauldron which is pegged at P55 million is cheaper than the one used when when Singapore hosted the games. That cauldron cost around P63 million, he said.

Singapore's Gross Domestic Product in 2018 was $491.2 billion, up from $467.3 in 2017, the Singapore Department of Statistics reports. Its Gross National Income per person was $81,222 in 2018 from $77,474 the previous year.

According to the Asian Development Bank, the Philippines' GDP was at P9,206.9 billion in 2018 from P15,806.4 billion in 2017. Per capita Gross National Income was P196,155 in 2018 against P181,152 in 2017.

'Cauldron worth it'

Cayetano said that the cauldron is priceless, citing that it was designed by late Francis “Bobby” Mañosa, a national artist for architecture.

"It's a requirement in all the games because it symbolizes the games, the competition, the spirit ‘no? So, ‘pag tinanggal mo ‘to, (if we remove this), what price tag can you put on that?," Cayetano said.

"Is it expensive, yes. But is it worth it? It’s priceless, it’s a work of art," he added.

During the Senate plenary deliberations on the proposed budget for the Bases Conversion and Development Authority on Monday, Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon questioned the construction of the giant cauldron.

He was also questioning why the cauldron was built at the cost of 50 classrooms.

READ: Drilon questions P50-M SEA Games cauldron: We could've built 50 classrooms

Sen. Sonny Angara, for his part, also defended the construction of the cauldron and said that the government “was really envisioning was to do a really impressive hosting of the games and showcase Philippine ingenuity by using Philippine creative designers and performers.”

The country is hosting the biennial sports event for the fourth time. The 30th edition would be held from November 30 to December 11.

Angara also earlier said that it was the 18th Congress that approved the budget for the SEA Games hosting.

In a separate interview, Rep. Joey Salceda (Albay, 2nd District) said the P55 million was part of the P6-billion lumpsum allotted for the staging of the SEA Games.

He said that they can review the breakdown of the hosting but it was only indicated under SEA Games facilities.

'Cauldron's price is reasonable but Imeldific'

The lawmaker also said he found both the P6-billion budget for the SEA Games hosting and the P55-million budget for cauldron reasonable for a huge sports event.

Salceda disagree with Drilon’s comparison of the P55-million budget to the amount allotted for building of classrooms.

“Karamihan ng classroom P2.5 million na ngayon e,” he added, which would mean the money paid for the giant cauldron would only be enough to build 22 classrooms, not 50.

(Most classrroms are now worth P2.5 million)

The solon said that while he found it reasonable, he described the cauldron as “Imeldific”—a reference to ostentation and excess associated with former First Lady Imelda Marcos—which he said is understandable under a “benevolent” and “authoritative” government and leader.

‘Yung P55 million mukhang reasonable naman kaso !meldific ‘yung dating, may grandiosity. Authoritarian regimes are always you know… You need to symbolize,” he said.

(The P55 million looks reasonable but Imeldific in a way, there’s grandiosity. Authoritarian regimes are always you know… You need to symbolize)

Asked if he considers the Duterte regime authoritarian, Salceda backpedaled and said that authoritative is the right term.

He added that the Philippines has a strong president and that the nation is coming of age. —With reports from The STAR/Paolo Romero

2019 SEA GAMES ALAN PETER CAYETANO FRANKLIN DRILON JOEY SALCEDA SEA GAMES 2019 SONNY ANGARA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
US might lack resolve to match China's power in Asia — analyst
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 4 hours ago
As China expands its strategic power in Asia, the US might lack the resolve to retain its leadership in the region, an analyst...
Headlines
Manila's hidden reservoir to re-emerge as tourist draw
5 hours ago
Vaulted ceilings and rows of stone columns stretch into the humid darkness deep below the Philippine capital, where workers...
Headlines
Duterte wants ‘Use Use Use,’ not just ‘Build Build Build’
By Paolo Romero | 17 hours ago
President Duterte has ordered concerned agencies to speed up completion of their infrastructure projects under the “Build,...
Headlines
Babuyan Islands brace for Typhoon Ramon landfall as new tropical depression brews
7 hours ago
Typhoon Ramon is inching slowly towards Babuyan Islands while a new tropical depression is brewing east of Visayas.
Headlines
Rice farmers accept Duterte apology but want action
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 17 hours ago
Local farmers accepted President Duterte’s apology, but demanded that concrete actions be taken as their losses due...
Headlines
Latest
1 hour ago
Appeals court junks father's plea to release activist Alexa Pacalda
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 hour ago
Arnulfo sought the issuance of the writ to compel the Philippine Army to release Alexandrea, who was arrested without warrant...
Headlines
2 hours ago
Former MMDA chair suggests comprehensive studies before seeking funding for BBB projects
By Franco Luna | 2 hours ago
“Before looking for the money to finance the project, let’s do the work of doing the detailed engineering. To...
Headlines
4 hours ago
Philippines 'patient zero' for disinformation — communications professor
By Franco Luna | 4 hours ago
A DLSU professor expressed worry over the upward trend in growth of disinformation operations in the Philippines.
Headlines
6 hours ago
NDRRMC: More than 3,000 people affected by 'Ramon'
6 hours ago
The NDRRMC said the typhoon has affected 3,479 persons or 848 families in the Cagayan Valley and Bicol regions.
Headlines
17 hours ago
Ramon intensifies into severe storm; signals up in Luzon
By Helen Flores | 17 hours ago
Ramon intensified into a severe tropical storm as it moved closer to northern Cagayan yesterday, bringing heavy rains and...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with