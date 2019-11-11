Medialdea is caretaker as Duterte takes 3-day break

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte will take three days off from work this week to take a rest, presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo said Monday.

The president will be taking a break starting Tuesday upon the advice of his doctor.

"Upon the advice of friends, colleagues... and most likely maybe upon the advice of the doctors also to take a rest from his punishing schedule," Panelo said in a press briefing.

Panelo, however, said that the president will not undergo any medical procedure during this three-day break.

Duterte will stay at his home in Davao City to rest during his break, according to his spokesperson.

Medialdea is caretaker

While the president is out of office, Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea will serve as caretaker of the executive branch. Medialdea, and Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra, have been designated as OICs and caretakers when the president goes abroad for official visits.

A few weeks ago, Duterte cut his Japan trip short due to "unbearable pain" in his spinal column following a motorcycle mishap, Malacañang said in a statement.

Sen. Bong Go, Duterte's former long-time aide and constatnt companion, later on said the president was experiencing muscle spasms.