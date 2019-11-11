EXPLAINERS
RAMBB
Brewing tropical cyclone spotted off Southern Luzon
(Philstar.com) - November 11, 2019 - 10:10am

MANILA, Philippines — Weather forecasters are monitoring a low pressure area near the boundary of the Philippine Area of Responsibility, which is seen to become a tropical cyclone in a day or two.

The LPA was last spotted 1,210 kilometers east of Southern Luzon, still outside the country’s jurisdiction. It is expected to enter PAR in the next 12 to 24 hours.

Weather specialist Loriedin De La Cruz said there is a high chance the weather disturbance will develop into a tropical cyclone. Once it does, it will be named “Ramon”—the 18th tropical cyclone this year.

She added that PAGASA is not discounting the possibility that the tropical cyclone may hit any part of the Philippine landmass.

The trough or extension of the LPA is currently affecting the eastern section of the country. Residents of CALABARZON, Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas, Caraga, Davao region and Aurora will experience scattered rain showers and thunderstorms

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers due to localized thunderstorms. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

