Gordon 'a bit disappointed' no admin raps filed vs Albayalde

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Richard Gordon expressed disappointment at the decision of the Department of the Interior and Local Government to spare former Philippine National Police chief Oscar Albayalde from the filing of administrative charges over an anomalous drug raid in 2013.

DILG announced on Wednesday that it will pursue administrative cases against the so-called “ninja cops” or policemen who allegedly sold illegal drugs seized in Pampanga in 2013.

The department, however, found “no substantial evidence” to warrant an administrative case against Albayalde—the police provincial director when the raid happened.

Albayalde is on non-duty status while waiting for retirement.

In a speech Wednesday, Gordon, chair of the blue ribbon and justice committees, said he was “a bit disappointed” with DILG chief Eduardo Año’s response to the Senate inquiry as “moot and academic.”

“Sabi niya walang kaso, walang ebidensya. Ang sinabi niya lang moot and academic. Paano magiging moot and academic eh sa November 8 pa magre-retire,” Gordon said.

(He said there is no case, there is no evidence. He only said it’s moot and academic. How will it become moot and academic when Albayalde will retire on November 8?)

Albayalde is set to officially retire on Friday even as he already relinquished his post and went on non-duty status last month.

A committee report signed by 19 senators recommended the filing of graft and drug-related charges against Albayalde.

“It is the message being brought to the country that our finest officers should be commended. But our worst officers should be jailed. Cases should be filed against them for the sake of the country, for the sake of the Philippine Military Academy, the Philippine National Police Academy,” Gordon said.