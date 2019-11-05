Senators urge Robredo to accept drug czar post

MANILA, Philippines — Duterte-allied senators urged Vice President Leni Robredo to accept her designation as co-chairperson of the Inter-Agency Committee on Anti-Illegal Drugs (ICAD).

Malacañang on Tuesday released a memo informing the vice president of her designation to the committee.

Several senators called on Robredo to accept President Rodrigo Duterte's challenge to lead the government's campaign against illegal drugs.

Sens. Imee Marcos, Bong Go and Sherwin Gatchalian said the vice president should accept the job.

" Tanggapin niya , the president needs all help he can get (versus) drug lords," Marcos said.

Go said the drug czar post might serve as an eye opener for the vice president on how hard the job of Duterte is.

Duterte's former aide challenged Robredo to take the job until the last day of her term on June 30, 2022.

"Malay mo ma'am kaya mo 'yan at nang makita mo po kung ano ang trabaho ng isang presidente... Tignan natin kung makakatulog ka pa," Go said.

Gatchalian, meanwhile, said accepting the challenge would be a good opportunity for her office to use alternative strategies to solve the drug problem in the country.

For Sen. Francis Tolentino, the offer to Robredo shows Duterte's sincerity in "exemplifying inclusive governance and the need for cooperation in fighting the drug menace."

Senate President Tito Sotto , on the other hand, said Robredo did not need to help on the drug war but she only had to support the campaign.