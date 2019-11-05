EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Sens. Imee Marcos and Francis Tolentino called on Vice President Leni Robredo to accept the "drug czar challenge" of President Rodrigo Duterte.
Senate PRIB
Senators urge Robredo to accept drug czar post
(Philstar.com) - November 5, 2019 - 5:14pm

MANILA, Philippines — Duterte-allied senators urged Vice President Leni Robredo to accept her designation as co-chairperson of the Inter-Agency Committee on Anti-Illegal Drugs (ICAD).

Malacañang on Tuesday released a memo informing the vice president of her designation to the committee.

Several senators called on Robredo to accept President Rodrigo Duterte's challenge to lead the government's campaign against illegal drugs.

Sens. Imee Marcos, Bong Go and Sherwin Gatchalian said the vice president should accept the job.

"Tanggapin niya, the president needs all help he can get (versus) drug lords," Marcos said.

Go said the drug czar post might serve as an eye opener for the vice president on how hard the job of Duterte is.

Duterte's former aide challenged Robredo to take the job until the last day of her term on June 30, 2022.

"Malay mo ma'am kaya mo 'yan at nang makita mo po kung ano ang trabaho ng isang presidente... Tignan natin kung makakatulog ka pa," Go said.

Gatchalian, meanwhile, said accepting the challenge would be a good opportunity for her office to use alternative strategies to solve the drug problem in the country.

For Sen. Francis Tolentino, the offer to Robredo shows Duterte's sincerity in "exemplifying inclusive governance and the need for cooperation in fighting the drug menace."

Senate President Tito Sotto, on the other hand, said Robredo did not need to help on the drug war but she only had to support the campaign.

"They will realize that the war on drugs should not be stopped. It's a never-ending struggle," Sotto said. — Patricia Lourdes Viray with reports from Paolo Romero

BATO DELA ROSA FRANCIS TOLENTINO IMEE MARCOS LENI ROBREDO SENATE SHERWIN GATCHALIAN TITO SOTTO WAR ON DRUGS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
No administrative raps vs Albayalde – DILG chief
By Romina Cabrera | 17 hours ago
No administrative charges would be filed against former Philippine National Police (PNP) chief general Oscar Albayalde since...
Headlines
DOLE exec gunned down in Malate
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 17 hours ago
A senior labor officer of the Department of Labor and Employment was shot dead by two motorcycle-riding men in Malate, Manila...
Headlines
Potential cyclone ‘Quiel’ seen to enter PAR within 24 hours
7 hours ago
Once it enters the country’s jurisdiction, the tropical depression will be named “Quiel.”
Headlines
Chinese envoy bids farewell to Congress, gets medal of achievement
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 7 hours ago
The House conferrred the Congressional Medal of Achievement to outgoing Chinese envoy Zhao Jianhua.
Headlines
Lorenzana: No need for quake foreign aid
By Michael Punongbayan | 17 hours ago
After warning of a “humanitarian crisis” in quake-hit areas, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana assured the public...
Headlines
Latest
21 minutes ago
Explaining UP frat leaks and mal-information on social media
By Ratziel San Juan | 21 minutes ago
Mal-information “is when genuine information is shared to cause harm, often by moving information designed to stay private...
Headlines
37 minutes ago
Senate bill seeks 5-day calamity leave for disaster-stricken workers
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 37 minutes ago
De Lima is hoping Senate Bill 1123 will “at the very least soften the blow of the unforeseen and the inescapable.&...
Headlines
2 hours ago
PDEA chief welcomes Robredo as 'drug czar' a day after saying she will fail
2 hours ago
Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Director General Aaron Aquino has welcomed the new role of Vice President Leni Robredo...
Headlines
3 hours ago
Lumads, Makabayan bloc urge House probe into schools closure
By Ratziel San Juan | 3 hours ago
Hayahay on Tuesday told Philstar.com that despite the group only being able to communicate with the Makabayan bloc during...
Headlines
3 hours ago
Donors urged to coordinate with government after donated food downs dozens
By Rosette Adel | 3 hours ago
At least 29 quake-affected residents of Makilala, North Cotabato were downed by food poisoning from a donation on Monday...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with