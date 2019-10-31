Duterte safe after strong Mindanao quake — Palace

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte remains safe after a magnitude 6.5 earthquake hit parts of Mindanao Thursday morning.
Presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo confirmed that the president was in Davao City when the strong quake
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology located the epicenter of the tremor 28 kilometers northeast of Tulunan, Cotabato.
This is the second powerful earthquake that hit the area since Tuesday.
Intensity VII (
Intensity IV (moderately strong) shaking
Last Tuesday, a magnitude 6.6 earthquake in parts of Mindanao left at least five persons dead and almost 400 others injured. — Patricia Lourdes Viray
- Latest
- Trending