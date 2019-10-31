Duterte safe after strong Mindanao quake — Palace

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte remains safe after a magnitude 6.5 earthquake hit parts of Mindanao Thursday morning.

Presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo confirmed that the president was in Davao City when the strong quake was felt in the region at around 9:11 a.m.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology located the epicenter of the tremor 28 kilometers northeast of Tulunan, Cotabato.

This is the second powerful earthquake that hit the area since Tuesday.

Intensity VII ( destructive ) shaking was felt in Tulunan, Cotabato; Kidapawan City; Sta. Cruz, Matanao, Bansalan and Magsaysay, Davao del Sur.

Phivolcs also reported that Intensity VI (very strong) shaking was felt in Tampakan, South Cotabato and Intensity V ( strong) tremors were felt in General Santos City; Tupi, South Cotabato and Isulan, Sultan Kudarat.

Intensity IV (moderately strong) shaking was also recorded in Lebak, Sultan Kudarat.

Phivolcs advised the public to expect damage and aftershocks following the quake.

Last Tuesday, a magnitude 6.6 earthquake in parts of Mindanao left at least five persons dead and almost 400 others injured. — Patricia Lourdes Viray