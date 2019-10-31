LIVE Updates: Philippines marks Undas 2019

MANILA, Philippines — Several classes and work are already suspended on Thursday, October 31, to pave way for the observance of Undas.

President Rodrigo Duterte declared All Saints’ Day (November 1) which falls on a Friday this year as a special non-working holiday while All Souls’ Day (November 2) was declared an additional special non-working holiday.

On Wednesday, Malacañang announced half-day work in government offices for Thursday.

The suspension of work is to "provide government employees full opportunity to properly observe All Saints Day, and to allow them to travel to and from the different regions in the country."

Large crowds are expected to visit their departed loved ones in various cemeteries and several are also expected to return to their homes in provinces during the weekend break.

