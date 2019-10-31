EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Relatives start to clean and paint the tombs of their departed loved ones at the Karuhatan public cemetery in Valenzuela City on Wednesday, October 30, in preparation for All Souls’ Day.
The STAR/Boy Santos
LIVE Updates: Philippines marks Undas 2019
PhilstarLIVE (Philstar.com) - October 31, 2019 - 10:16am

MANILA, Philippines — Several classes and work are already suspended on Thursday, October 31, to pave way for the observance of Undas.

President Rodrigo Duterte declared All Saints’ Day (November 1) which falls on a Friday this year as a special non-working holiday while All Souls’ Day (November 2) was declared an additional special non-working holiday.

On Wednesday, Malacañang announced half-day work in government offices for Thursday.

The suspension of work is to "provide government employees full opportunity to properly observe All Saints Day, and to allow them to travel to and from the different regions in the country."

Large crowds are expected to visit their departed loved ones in various cemeteries and several are also expected to return to their homes in provinces during the weekend break.

Bookmark this live blog for the latest updates on the Undas in various cemeteries and traffic information.

CLASS SUSPENSION TRAFFIC SITUATION UNDAS UNDAS 2019 WALANG PASOK WORK SUSPENSION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Website lists 2 Philippine airports among best in Asia
By Rudy Santos | 11 hours ago
Airport sleepers’ guide and resource website sleepinginairports.net has listed two Philippine airports as among the...
Headlines
Manila traffic world’s worst — Waze
By Alexis Romero | 11 hours ago
Manila remains as the world’s worst city for drivers, according to traffic navigation software and application Waz...
Headlines
Nothing in writing, but Panelo insists offer for Robredo to be 'drug czar' is serious
By Alexis Romero | 15 hours ago
"I was already telling her the president is serious. The fact that he said that in the national television and he said that...
Headlines
Over 300 aftershocks recorded in Mindanao
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 11 hours ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) yesterday warned that aftershocks from the magnitude 6.6...
Headlines
Duterte Halloween masks for sale online
By Alexis Romero | 11 hours ago
For as low as P900, one may appear as President Duterte this Halloween.
Headlines
Latest
1 hour ago
Undas goers urged to bring reusable water containers, not disposable plastic bottles in cemeteries
1 hour ago
Pollution watchdogs said that using reusable bottles would help reduce the volume of plastic waste and save people money...
Headlines
1 hour ago
Duterte safe after strong Mindanao quake — Palace
1 hour ago
President Rodrigo Duterte remains safe after magnitude 6.5 earthquake hit parts of Mindanao Thursday morning.
Headlines
11 hours ago
Water firm reaffirms support for Kaliwa Dam
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 11 hours ago
West zone concessionaire Maynilad Water Services Inc. maintained that the controversial P18.7-billion China-funded Kaliwa...
Headlines
11 hours ago
Government set to intervene in meat dispute
By Louella Desiderio | 11 hours ago
The Department of Trade and Industry plans to intervene in the dispute between meat processors and hog raisers following the...
Headlines
11 hours ago
LGUs ordered to secure cemeteries
By Alexis Romero | 11 hours ago
The Department of the Interior and Local Government has ordered all local government units and other agencies to put in place...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with